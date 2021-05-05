How to watch How I Met Your Mother online: Every season now on Disney+

The New York based sitcom How I Met Your Mother has been added to Disney+.

The award winning American sitcom, created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays and starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel and Neil Patrick Harris amongst others follows Ted Mosby, a hopeless romantic and architect, and his group of friends who live New York.

Told in flashbacks with him as the narrator, the show is centered on the narrative of how Ted met the mother of his children, a story that he is (slowly over the course of nine series) telling them.

The show ran for nine seasons and 208 episodes following Lily and Marshal’s relationship, Ted’s attempts at dating and the work life of all the characters. The main question though was who was the mother? Of course, the answer came at the end, but, well, we won’t spoil that for you.

You can watch all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother on Disney+ now. The show dropped on Disney+ as part of the Star launch.

How I Met Your Mother is also available on Amazon Prime and Hulu in the US.

In America, the show was originally broadcast on CBS. It was also shown in the UK on E4. Alternatively, you can also catch re-runs on E4.

A spin off, How I Met Your Dad, is also being planned.

