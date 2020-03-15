84 best TV shows and series to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next TV obsession? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so here’s our pick of some of the best television shows on the streaming service right now – from award-winning originals like Stranger Things and The Crown to brilliant buy-ins from Better Call Saul to The Good Place.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, from edgy drama and laugh-out-loud comedy to gripping documentaries and out of this world sci-fi/ fantasy, there’s a world of brilliant telly at your fingertips on Netflix UK – and we’ve brought together some of ur favourites below…

So stop scrolling and start watching!

Updated 15th March 2020

Criminal

Like those nail-biting Line of Duty interview scenes? Then tune in to this international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite. The drama takes place across four countries – the UK, Germany, France and Spain – and is made up of 12 individual stories (three episodes per location). Each country’s episodes are shot in its local language, written and directed by native stars – with David Tennant and Hayley Atwell featuring in the cast of the UK version. Watch on Netflix

Better Call Saul

AMC

This Breaking Bad spin-off follows the shady dealings of Bob Odenkirk’s shyster lawyer Saul Goodman and is much lighter in tone to its brutal and often bleak parent. The fifth season has just arrived on Netflix, with episodes dropping weekly – so now is a good time to catch up. Watch on Netflix

Breaking Bad

Talking of Breaking Bad… You’ve been told a million times already to go revel in this (and if you’re planning on watching the follow-up movie El Camino, it’s best you do) so we’ll save you the hard sell and just leave the link here. In your own sweet time… Watch on Netflix

After Life

Confirmed! The second season of Ricky Gervais’s bittersweet comedy exploring the difficult path back to a fulfilling life after the death of a spouse arrives in April – so catch up on season one now. Gervais stars as a widower who, after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes… Watch on Netflix

Inside No 9

Written by The League of Gentlemen stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, this surreal comedy/horror/thriller anthology has won fans and critical acclaim for its dark sense of humour and relentless inventiveness. All the stories are set in a number 9 of some sort – but that remains the only constant in this superlative, wildly unpredictable show. The first four seasons are available on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Unbelievable

This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix

Ozark

After what seemed like an interminable wait, Ozark will return later this month, so if you’ve not yet seen the popular crime series, you have plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons. It’s a buzzy drama about an ordinary man (played by Jason Bateman, an actor traditionally known for comedy) forced into criminality and brutality by difficult circumstances – so is it any wonder that it’s often compared to Breaking Bad? Watch on Netflix

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

In 2010, a horrifying online video of an anonymous man suffocating two kittens went viral – whereupon a gang of amateur sleuths vowed to work together to track down the perpetrator. That’s the starting point for a consistently amazing, disturbing three-part documentary. If it were fiction you’d dismiss it as too implausible, but it’s fact. Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll

Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly – and have the tissues ready for the final ever episode, available now. Watch on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix’s reboot of 90s comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, reimagined as a dark coming-of-age story starring Kiernan Shipka as the half-witch, half-mortal. And series three has just dropped, so you have plenty to keep you busy… Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker‘s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fifth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. Three new stories dropped in June 2019, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix

BoJack Horseman

Animated comedy, anthropomorphic horses and astounding existential crisis – whatever Netflix execs were taking when they greenlit this series, we want some of it. And the final ever episodes has just arrived… Watch on Netflix

The Witcher

In Netflix’s new fantasy series The Witcher, erstwhile Superman Henry Cavill plays the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, a gruff and taciturn swordsman hated and feared by the people he protects from supernatural beasties. Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things

There’s a reason why everyone talks about it: this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. The “exhilarating and devastating” third season was released recently – and season four has been confirmed… Watch on Netflix

Line of Duty

Five series in, Line of Duty continues to deliver shocks and superb performances in equal measure. It all began in series one when a charismatic cop (Lennie James) found himself under investigation by anti-corruption officers. New investigations and possibly bent coppers come every series, with the threads slowly building to something truly spectacular. Four series are currently on Netflix: unmissable British crime. Watch on Netflix

Mindhunter

David Fincher’s gloomy serial killer drama didn’t quite make it to the watercooler when it first arrived, but its slow-building intrigue gripped enough people for Netflix to renew it for a second season. The series follows soft-spoken FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his gruff partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they tour the USA interviewing the nation’s most heinous serial killers. While it takes a bit of time to truly get going, the series soon develops into an intriguing character study, as Ford becomes more and more emotionally entangled in his work. Watch on Netflix

The Crown

Reportedly the most expensive television programme that Netflix has ever made, this sumptuous royal drama charts the rise of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to monarch alongside her husband Prince Philip. An all-star cast is led by Claire Foy and Matt Smith for the first two seasons, replaced by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies for the third series. Watch on Netflix

Dark

This mind and time-bending German series, which initially drew comparisons to Stranger Things, recently returned for the second part of its three-season run. Watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades and performances that cut through all the usual period dross. All four series are currently on Netflix – series five is released on the platform in April. Watch on Netflix

The Staircase

The original true crime documentary, the remarkable story of the trial of Michael Peterson is the result of film-maker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s vision for a new style of crime reporting. Originally airing in 2004, Netflix acquired the rights and released the series in 2018 with three new episodes that delved back into the troubling case. “I’ve spent 16 years of my life on this story,” de Lestrade tells Radio Times. “And while that isn’t full-time filming and editing across the years, there’s not really been a day when it hasn’t been in my head.” Watch on Netflix

Sex Education

Is it British? Is it American? Who cares when the writing’s so sharp and the emotional climaxes – sorry – so satisfying. 2019 first introduced us to Otis, Maeve, Eric and co, but it feels like we’re only just getting to know these gorgeous characters. Season two arrived in January, and season three has just been confirmed. Watch on Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery

It could have all gone so wrong, but the first Star Trek TV series since Enterprise found its feet in a fiercely confident manner. Two seasons are available on Netflix, with the third expected at some point in 2020. Watch on Netflix

Top Boy

An award-winning drama about gang life and drug dealing on an east London estate, Top Boy ran for two series on Channel 4 in the UK between 2011 and 2013. Now Netflix has revived the drama for a new, third season (and a fourth is on its way), with rappers Dave and Little Simz have joining the cast, executive-produced by Drake. Watch on Netflix

Atypical

A warm, heartfelt drama about a family whose teenage son is on the autistic spectrum. Series three landed recently, and Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is off to college. Watch on Netflix

The Stranger

Following on from 2018’s Safe, this is the second collaboration between Netflix and bestselling thriller writer Harlan Coben. It’s a classier, sturdier affair, albeit stilled crammed with unlikely twists. Richard Armitage holds it together as the comfy upper-middle-class dad whose world is destroyed by – you guessed it – secrets, lies and perhaps even murder. Watch on Netflix

Lucifer

The much-loved series was cancelled by Fox before a #SaveLucifer campaign saw Netflix revive it. Based on the character created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series, Tom Ellis plays Lucifer, the handsome and seductive Lord of Hell who has made a home for himself in the sleazy glamour of Los Angeles…

Dark Tourist

Kiwi journalist David Farrier (often referred to as New Zealand’s answer to Louis Theroux) travels to the world’s grimmest tourist destinations, taking in tours tracing the footsteps of Jeffrey Dahmer and Charles Manson, a radiation-ravaged no-go zone in Fukushima and a meeting with Pablo Escobar’s former hitman in Colombia. It’s a very pleasant and easy watch despite all the macabre themes. Watch on Netflix

Arrested Development

The most dysfunctional family on television arrived on Netflix in 2013 for a long-awaited fourth season thanks to a deeply loyal cult fanbase that developed in the years following its cancellation by US network Fox in 2006. Its return to screen has not always been smooth, and the controversy surrounding Jessica Walters and Jeffrey Tambor in the run-up to season five certainly coloured fans’ expectations. Is there a future for this most groundbreaking of US comedies? Watch on Netflix

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the true story of the Central Park Five, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Across four episodes, it goes from police procedural and a courtroom drama before launching into a heartbreaking finale that delves into the consequences the conviction had upon one particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix

Making a Murderer

A poster child for Netflix, Making a Murderer became one of the streaming giant’s most talked-about shows since the ten-part documentary premiered in December 2015. Following the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18 years in prison after being wrongly accused of attempted murder and sexual assault, and was subsequently convicted of a different murder, this series gripped the world and become the focus of much debate. Made by film-makers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, the extraordinary piece of television was filmed over a decade. A must-watch for any true crime fans – with the second season blowing the story wide open all over again. Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye

An all new Fab Five and a feel-good heart that most broadcasters could only dream of, Netflix struck gold with its reboot of Queer Eye. The series has already found a loyal fan base, even including people who never watched the original. Watch on Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

The series follows naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarked on a 15-month sentence. With its brilliant ensemble cast of strong, funny and racially diverse women, the five seasons of Orange contradict every “women behind bars” stereotype. All seven seasons are available. Watch on Netflix

The Great British Bake Off

Go back to where it it all started with all seven BBC series of the baking behemoth featuring Mary Berry, Mel and Sue alongside Paul Hollywood. The Channel 4 version has yet to arrive… Watch on Netflix

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

A bonkers sketch show from a former Saturday Night Live writer, which is easily one of the funniest things the streaming service has ever produced. It features guest appearances from the likes of Andy Samberg, Fred Willard and Will Forte. Watch on Netflix

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate puts in a career-best performance in Dead to Me, a brilliantly binge-worthy black comedy from writer Liz Feldman (The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Two Broke Girls).

Here’s the set-up: two middle-aged women meet at a grief counselling session. They bond over mutual loss and become fast friends. However, one of them is guarding a dark secret that threatens to upend their friendship and derail both of their lives entirely. It’s a touching exploration of grief and female friendship with a gripping, soapy undercurrent that will have you dying to rush through all ten episodes to get to the shocking conclusion. Watch on Netflix

Happy Valley

Unhelpfully labelled “crime drama” in the Netflix back catalogue, BBC One’s brilliant drama by Sally Wainwright is so, so much more. It can be as black as Black Mirror or as sharply cutting as Gilmore Girls, but in the end it’s peculiarly, perfectly British. Watch on Netflix

Doctor Who

The series has set off for adventures in space and time for a new generation under Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall, but it always pays to have the NuWho back catalogue on hand. From Christopher Eccleston to Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and beyond, the Doctor is always in the house. Watch on Netflix

You

Elizabeth Lail stars alongside Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley in this popular psychological thriller about a stalker – and season two has just been released, so fill your boots…

Mad Men

Mad Men oozes mid-century cool. The drama series about a 1960s New York advertising agency stars Jon Hamm as the charismatic and mysterious Don Draper and was must-watch television when it launched in 2007. Stylish and sexy, Mad Men set real-world trends as it enraptured audiences with its complex characters, wit and engaging, slow-burn storylines. All seven seasons are available on Netflix, so pour yourself a drink, sit back, and relax… Watch on Netflix

Sense8

The presence of Lost’s Naveen Andrews is a minor clue into the intricacies of Sense8, another sprawling sci-fi piece from the minds of The Wachowskis (The Matrix series, Jupiter Ascending). It follows a group of eight strangers from different corners of the globe who are connected by shared prophetic visions, known as Sensates. What follows is a tailspin of sex, acrobatic fight scenes and endless intrigue – all sadly cancelled after two seasons. Watch on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

There’s a whole lot of heart to this silly yet surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom set in a New York City police precinct. The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective on a team filled with exquisitely drawn characters. But the show’s secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former drama actor plays the overly serious Captain Raymond Holt with unrivalled deadpan. Watch on Netflix

American Vandal

Cruelly cancelled, Netflix’s mockumentary will live on as one of the hottest takes on our continuing true crime craze.

The show appears unwatchably silly on paper: a young film-maker from a US high school’s AV Club attempting to find out who spray painted 27 dicks on cars in the faculty parking lot. Class clown and serial dick-artist Dylan Maxwell professes his innocence, but literally everyone thinks it was him. There’s even an eye-witness who claims to have seen the whole thing unfold. Yet, as with all the best mysteries, all is not as it seems… Watch on Netflix

The Politician

Tony-winner Ben Platt stars as Payton Hobart, a rich student from Santa Barbara, California who’s known since the tender age of seven that he wants to be President of the United States. There’s only one obstacle in his way: high school. Watch on Netflix

The Last Kingdom

We’re expecting season four of The Last Kingdom to land this year, so why not go back to the start of the Anglo Saxon epic based on the novels of Sharpe creator Bernard Cornwell. Watch on Netflix

Friends

Friends used to be so ubiquitous on British telly that most people have already seen every single episode (all 236 of them) at least once. But with Netflix comes control: the opportunity to dip into your favourite episodes – the one with Ross’s sandwich, the one with the apartment swap, the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break – at your whim. Who needs real friends? Watch on Netflix

Marcella

Anna Friel stars in this popular ITV drama as the troubled female detective who suffers from violent black-outs. The series is created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt, the Swedish writer and creator of The Bridge. Watch on Netflix

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Food shows are abundant on the streaming service, just like any other broadcaster. But the deliciously sweet demeanour of presenter and writer Samin Nosrat made Salt Fat Acid Heat one of the more interesting morsels served up in 2018. Netflix knows what’s good for you… Watch on Netflix

Good Girls

The second series of this darkly comic caper – about three fed-up mothers who rob a grocery store and have to deal with endless repercussions – is now available on Netflix UK. Binge all 13 episodes now, and settle in for the wait for season three, which is due out this year… Watch on Netflix

The Office (UK)

When The Office was first shown to a BBC focus group back in 2001, according to its makers, it received the lowest ever score of any programme. But now Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s workplace mockumentary is generally regarded as one of the most innovative pieces of British comedy of a generation.

Watch on Netflix

Maniac

Bizarre, trippy, brilliant? Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s limited series is a visual treat, but not everyone immediately jumped on board. However, for a show brimming with ideas, the least you can do is find out which side of the fence you fall. And given that Cary Fukunaga is the next Bond director, there’s all the more reason to find out what all the fuss is about. Watch on Netflix

Gilmore Girls

The sharp-talking, caffeine-fuelled comedy made a remarkable comeback thanks to Netflix, with A Year in the Life picking up on the Gilmores after years away. Watch on Netflix

GLOW

Towards the end of its first season, we saw that this comedy about a (real) 1980s TV wrestling show might be something special. Yes, the slapstick in leotards is endlessly fun, but GLOW is brilliant at teasing out the vulnerabilities of its characters and the power dynamics between them. Season three arrived last summer, with Geena Davis joining the cast – and made our year. Watch on Netflix

The Trip

Do you like watching two middle-aged men doing moderate/good impressions of celebrities while eating very nice food in pretty locations? Yes? Have we got a show for you! The Trip stars Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon planning hyper-real versions of themselves doing just this. Two series are available on Netflix – in the first they’re in the north of England and in the second they’re in the south of Italy – but both feature plenty of dark humour, incredible cinematography (from Michael Winterbottom) and a good helping of pathos. Watch on Netflix

Sherlock

Remember back when you’d never seen Sherlock, before it became a worldwide phenomenon? It sounded terrible. Martin Freeman (that bloke from The Office) and Benedict Cumberbatch (some posh guy with praying mantis cheekbones) take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic stories. The fact that they’re now massive stars shows how well the experiment worked. Writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss realised Holmes’s appeal isn’t the detective work, but the characters. Sherlock starts off confident and, by the third series, erupts into a full-blown swagger. How like the detective himself. Watch on Netflix

American Crime Story

The People vs OJ Simpson was one of the most talked-about series of 2017, and rightly so. ACS continues to lay down a marker in prestige television: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is now also available on Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Schitt’s Creek

A brilliant sitcom which, like many of its US peers (including Parks and Recreation, The Office and New Girl), takes a little bit of time to get going, but by the time the second season swings around all of its characters are fully developed into near-perfect caricatures. It follows the privileged, formerly wealthy Rose family, who attempt to rebuild their lives in the titular town, that was bought by the patriarch (Eugene Levy) as a joke in 1991. Watch on Netflix

13 Reasons Why

The much-discussed teen drama, based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, tells the story of the suicide of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, after the fact. Its narrative is built upon a series of tapes that she left to a former love interest Clay Jensen, detailing her reasons for doing it. A controversial series to be sure, but an instant classic. And season three is out now. Watch on Netflix

Peep Show

David Mitchell and Robert Webb at their best. In this classic Channel 4 sitcom they play Mark and Jez – one’s a slacker, one’s a loan manager. And together they’re two dysfunctional flatmates trying to fit into the adult world. Spoiler: they fail. Spectacularly. Again. And again. And again. Watch on Netflix

Black Earth Rising

This BBC/Netflix co-production thriller from Bafta-winning writer Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman) tackles the prosecution of international war crimes and the thorny issue of the West’s relationship with Africa. Michaela Coel plays Kate Ashby, a woman who was rescued as a young child during the Rwandan genocide and adopted by Eve Ashby (Harriet Walter), a world-class British prosecutor in international criminal law.

Watch on Netflix

Flint Town

An incredible portrait of a town at breaking point, Netflix’s series depicts Flint, Michigan through the eyes of the city’s law enforcement – and the people they’re meant to protect. Water crises, poverty, systematic neglect: the face of America today? Watch on Netflix

QI

Netflix has added M to P of the popular BBC trivia quiz, so you can once again sail out of the Stephen Fry era and into Sandi Toksvig’s reign… Watch on Netflix

Master of None

Aziz Ansari’s semi-autobiographical comedy explores the life of a single 30-something in New York City. It was good in season one, but truly great in season two, after a spontaneous trip to Italy saw Dev (Ansari) cross paths with Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi) – a well-told romcom ensues. Watch on Netflix

Parade’s End

This luxurious BBC adaptation of Ford Madox Ford’s novels brings together Tom Stoppard’s heady dialogue with Benedict Cumberbatch’s star pulling power. But it’s the viper wit of Rebecca Hall as Sylvia Tietjens that makes Parade’s End truly remarkable. Her reference to a character as “that scrub-faced ladies’ champion of the regular bowel movement” must be one of the best putdowns on TV. Watch on Netflix

Bodyguard

With Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio at the helm, you can see how BBC drama Bodyguard attracted such an impressive cast. The six-part drama stars Keeley Hawes as Home Secretary Julia Montague and Richard Madden as the bodyguard assigned for her protection, and had viewers gripped when the series aired in the UK in 2018. Watch on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy

Following a “dysfunctional family of superheroes”, Ellen Page stars in the fantasy series set in an alternate reality, adapted from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comics. Watch on Netflix

House of Cards

What will the legacy of House of Cards be? This is the series that announced Netflix as a serious player on the international entertainment stage. This is the series that signalled the new online era, the first programme to perfect “binge-watching”, which began as everyone’s secret and has become this generation’s defining verb.

This is also the series that starred Kevin Spacey.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards returned with Robin Wright alone in the Oval Office, but how much can the past be re-written? Watch on Netflix

The End of the F***ing World

With the second season having already aired on Channel 4 (reaching Netflix at a later date), now is a good time to catch up on the first series of this pulpy comedy drama about a pair of teenagers on the run. Watch on Netflix

Merlin

Delivering a new take on the Arthurian legend based on an adolescent Merlin (Colin Morgan) befriending and protecting a pre-throne King Arthur (Bradley James), this BBC drama ran for five series, attracted millions of viewers and was screened around the world in hundreds of countries. Watch on Netflix

Pride and Prejudice

Yes, the Pride and Prejudice, the one with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, the one that cannot fail to make you smile on a sick day, rainy Sunday or Christmas holiday. Watch on Netflix

Skins

For a particular generation, this was the defining series of their teenage years, a ferociously fun drama with a tender heart. Even now it’s absorbing stuff, with the added bonus of seeing the younger versions of stars who have gone onto bigger things, including Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Kaluuya… Yep, a defining series for lots of people. Watch on Netflix

Homeland

Did you watch the first series? Did you give up on the story of Nicholas Brody? Well, it’s time to come back into the fold and reacquaint yourself with Claire Danes’s troubled CIA agent Carrie Mathieson, as the eighth and final season is airing now. Sure, it’s one of the most fluctuating shows on TV, but when it’s good, it’s really good. Watch on Netflix

Ugly Delicious

Easily one of the most winning TV chefs, David Chang takes his no-nonsense, no-holds-barred approached to esteemed foodie traditions and cuts into their soft underbelly. Why should Neapolitan pizza be considered the best pizza? Who does BBQ better, Korea or America? Let the arguments begin. Watch on Netflix

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the huge archive of classic Monty Python comedy now on Netflix. The cult TV series went on to inspire generations of comedians. Sure, it’s a serious and at times sinister world, but if you ever need to feel just a little bit silly, this is the place to go. Watch on Netflix

Narcos/Narcos: Mexico

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

This is a spectacular Netflix series, too often unfairly written off as a successor to Breaking Bad. The story, based on real events, follows the never-ending game of cat and mouse between drug king Pablo Escobar, the Colombian authorities and the DEA. Season three reset, turning its attention to the new drug lords on the block the Cali Cartel. From there the anthology continues on to Mexico. Each piece of the puzzle makes the whole all the more assured. Watch on Netflix

Derry Girls

Lisa McGee’s brilliant sitcom – about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s – explores the usual teen melodramas through the prism of an international conflict. It manages to do so with lots of humour, heart and just the right amount of pathos. Watch on Netflix

Derren Brown

British illusionist Derren Brown uses his skills in psychological manipulation and showmanship to entertain the public and to expose the fraudulence of the so-called supernatural powers of faith healers, mediums and others. Netflix has three Derren Brown specials to enjoy, including an Original from 2018, Sacrifice. Watch on Netflix

The Movies That Made Us

This infectiously entertaining factual series spends each episode looking at a hit film from the 1980s or 90s, the theme being that the cast and crew never dreamt they were making box-office gold. Viewers who are the right age will feel a rush of nostalgia as tales are told about Die Hard, Home Alone, Ghost Busters and Dirty Dancing. Watch on Netflix

Big Mouth

This adult animation explores the subject of puberty with both outrageous humour and sometimes surprising poignancy. Boasts an excellent voice cast including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis. Watch on Netflix

Fargo

Inspired by the Coen Brothers’ film of the same name, this “true” story of crime in Minnesota has three largely stand-alone series on Netflix, all worth your precious viewing time.

Series one stars Sherlock’s Martin Freeman as a mild-mannered insurance salesman in a provincial Minnesota town whose life unravels after meeting a mysterious stranger played by Billy Bob Thornton. The twists and turns keep you guessing to the end of this moody and intelligent piece of television drama.

Series two had a new cast including Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson and Ted Danson. Set in March 1979 the story acts as a prequel to the first series and follows the complex story of the town during investigations of three murders. Meanwhile series three of Fargo stars Ewan McGregor in a dual-role as brothers Emmit and Ray. Watch on Netflix

The Thick of It

Armando Iannucci’s satire on modern British government is heralded as one of the best comedies of the modern age. And although politics in recent times has arguably moved beyond satire, there is still plenty to enjoy in this breathtakingly well-observed comedy. Starring Peter Capaldi as foul-mouthed spin doctor Malcolm Tucker, The Thick of It has gone on to inspire a film, an American version and the US comedy Veep, from the same creator. All four series of the original (and some may say the best) are on Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Riverdale

Hugely popular teen drama starring Cole Sprouse that exposes the darker side of the fictional world first created for the Archie comics. Season four has just dropped, so hurry – catch up now. Watch on Netflix

Gavin & Stacey

James Corden might be a household name in the United States these days, but long before he was a talk show host, he was the critically acclaimed co-writer and star of Gavin & Stacey. This well-loved comedy from the pen of Corden and Ruth Jones follows the long-distance relationship between Gavin from Essex and Stacey from South Wales, and the way their families interact with them and each other. Watch on Netflix

Life

David Attenborough‘s 2009 natural history series is yet another magical exploration of our planet best described pictures rather than words… Watch on Netflix

