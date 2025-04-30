"This story has a lot of teeth," said creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler (via Tudum), who also wrote the 2011 play on which it's based.

"There are real moments of drama, and it’s going to make people uncomfortable. Operatic is a word I like to use to describe it. It’s a true dark comedy – and it’s got a Greek mythology vibe."

But when can you watch it? And who else appears in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about Sirens.

You can watch the series from Thursday 22nd May.

There are five episodes in total.

Sirens cast: Who stars?

Milly Alcock as Simone and Julianne Moore as Michaela. Netflix

Meghann Fahy, who you probably know from The Perfect Couple, The White Lotus and The Bold Type, stars as Devon, who is deeply concerned about her sister's relationship with her boss, a philanthropist and the wife of a billionaire who may or may not be running some sort of cult.

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) plays Devon's sister Simone and Julianne Moore (May December, Mary & George) plays Simone's boss Michaela.

Kevin Bacon plays Michaela's husband Peter.

The rest of the cast includes:

Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BlackBerry)

Felix Solis (The Forgotten, The Rookie, Ozark)

Bill Camp (The Night of, The Outsider, The Looming Tower)

Josh Segarra (Scream, Abbott Elementary)

Trevor Salter (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Britne Oldford (Dead Ringers, The Umbrella Academy, Long Bright River)

Lauren Weedman (Hacks, Looking)

Jenn Lyon (Claws, Dead Boy Detectives)

Erin Neufer (Fellow Travelers, Julia)

Emily Borromeo (Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted)

Sirens plot: What's it about?

Meghann Fahy as Devon and Milly Alcock as Simone. Macall Polay/Netflix

"Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell," reads the official synopsis.

"Michaela’s cultish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.

"Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."

Sirens trailer: When can I watch it?

You can enjoy the trailer right now.

Watch it below.

Sirens will air on Netflix

