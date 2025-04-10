"When the producer sent me the script, I read the whole thing in one sitting, and it was amazing," he explained.

"It was so fast-paced and so suspenseful, and I loved the concept. It was so clean. It reminded me of Hitchcock, but it felt really modern."

He added: "And I was so grateful to the writers, you know, because they shared the script with me at a very early stage. It was a first draft, and so I had the opportunity to still put my writer hat on and work really closely with them and develop it even further."

Those changes included adding more backstory for the central character of Violet, played by Meghann Fahy, while also giving Brandon Sklenar's character Henry a more pivotal role in the plot.

And he also said that some significant changes were made to how the film ends.

"[In] the original script, the movie ended in the restaurant," he said. "And there was just a whole different reason why this was all happening to her.

"And I felt like the movie needed to end in a different way. The third act of the movie needed to be something very specific and different from what they had.

"And that's really the joy of it. For me, I work with a lot of different writers on different projects now, and I think it's the advantage to being a writer yourself, is that you can think about things and see things that they may not see... it's just a lot of fun to collaborate with other people like that.”

Drop is in cinemas from Friday 11th April 2025.

