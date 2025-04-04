"I mean, that's the unique thing about the game," explained director Jared Hess in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's debut. "There's no story when you play, and you bring your own imagination, your own narrative to the characters, to the world.

"So when we were developing the film, we had to kind of approach it from a way of opportunity, where it was like, 'Man, we can almost do anything that we want here.'"

He continued: "And for me, it's just such an amazing setting to go in an epic adventure film that's also ridiculous. So much of the world is silly, but it's super scary, and parts of the world are really dark as well.

"And I quickly fell in love with the piglins, as the chief villains of the film, just because they're so iconic, I've never seen piglin barbarians that are cannibals and obsessed with gold that exist anywhere else and and so it was like, 'Gosh, let's build a story around that!'"

One way in which the film differs from the game relates to the graphics; the game is known for its simple, pixelated aesthetic – with absolutely everything made from blocks – and although this has been partly replicated for the movie, there were some aspects that Hess said were open to "interpretation".

"Like, the creeper, for example," he explained, referring to the famous hostile creatures from the game. "A lot of people may have gone, 'Oh, wow, does it have, like, reptilian skin that's green, or is it covered in moss?'

"And so we had a ton of conversations with (video game company) Mojang about it, and this is where we ended up. So it's like, other people that play it may see that it's made from something totally different.

"And that's great, because we're definitely not the canonised version of what the Minecraft lore is, but [we're] translating all of that and trying to preserve the iconic blocky shape of everything."

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

A Minecraft Movie hits UK cinemas on 4th April.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.