Both 2022's Scream and this year's sixth instalment have enjoyed rave reviews from critics, with a new creative team and fresh-faced cast giving the long-running series a new lease of life.

After enduring a long hiatus, Scream fans have their beloved franchise back – and arguably, better than ever.

By the end of Scream VI, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) are firmly established as the future of the franchise, with many now calling for more stories featuring the sisters and their fellow survivors.

Of course, that will rely primarily on the film's box office performance, with its $35 million budget being somewhat pricey for a horror film, although still considerably cheaper than a superhero blockbuster.

If early buzz can equate to a successful theatrical run, then Scream VII certainly doesn't seem out of the question – especially in light of recent comments from directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Here's everything we know so far about the possibility of Scream VII – and be warned, there are full spoilers for Scream VI below.

Will there be a Scream 7?

Ghostface in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

There is yet to be any official confirmation that Scream 7 is in development at Paramount, but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – who helmed both the 2022 film and this latest entry – are interested in seeing more.

“We hope,” said Bettinelli-Olpin on the topic of further movies (via Deadline). “We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives.”

Gillett reportedly agreed that the franchise is designed to continue, adding: “We’re so happy it’s back.”

The duo, whose previous work includes horror-thriller Ready or Not, have certainly earned the approval of even die-hard Scream fans with the two entries produced so far.

Here's hoping they can be tempted back for another round, if the opportunity arises.

Paramount Pictures will no doubt be watching the box office performance of Scream VI very closely, with the future of the franchise likely to be decided by whether it can turn a healthy profit. Watch this space.

More like this

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When could a potential Scream 7 be released?

If Paramount does decide to push on with a seventh Scream movie, it could potentially arrive in cinemas very soon.

After all, there is little more than a year separating 2022's soft reboot (or 'requel') from Scream VI, so a similar production cycle could see the film launch in time for spring 2024.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Scream 7?

(L-R) Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Mercifully, each and every one of the returning Scream cast members made it through the sixth entry in one piece, meaning all of them could potentially reprise their roles in a sequel.

It's likely the focus would again be on the so-called 'core four', comprised of sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter (played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks (played by Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown).

However, we could also see more from Hayden Panettiere's fan-favourite FBI agent Kirby Reed as well as Courteney Cox's tough reporter Gale Weathers, both of whom narrowly avoided death in the latest instalment.

It's less certain whether original star Neve Campbell would return as Sidney Prescott, after the actor turned down Scream VI over a pay dispute.

Sidney is referenced in the movie – confirmed to be alive and well – but her return would rest on Campbell and Paramount reaching a salary agreement. At this stage, there's no way of knowing if that will happen.

Of course, no Scream movie would be complete without Roger L Jackson as the sinister voice of Ghostface, so expect to hear him down the other end of the phone in any future films.

Scream VI also featured a brief reference to Matthew Lillard's character Stu Macher – one of the killers in the first film – which alluded to the possibility of him still being alive (as has long been speculated by fans).

When quizzed on the idea, co-director Gillett told Entertainment Tonight: "Anything's possible... We brought back Billy as a hallucination."

Indeed, actor Skeet Ulrich has appeared in both 2022's Scream and Scream VI as a figment of Sam Carpenter's imagination, encouraging her to live up to her killing potential as his daughter.

Scream 7 plot theories

Ghostface in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Scream VI paid close attention to the troubled mind of Sam Carpenter, exploring the strange urge she feels to don the Ghostface costume and become a murderer herself, just as her father did decades earlier.

In the closing moments of the film, she drops a Ghostface mask at the scene of the final stand-off – having worn it during her fight with Detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) – potentially meaning she's leaving those frightening thoughts behind.

However, if not herself, the discarding of the mask could provoke another twisted individual to take up the mantle – thus setting in motion another entry in the franchise.

If all of the current survivors return, it could add some real dramatic heft to Scream 7, with fans now emotionally attached to both the newer faces and the remaining legacy characters. We don't want to see any of them go!

Is there a trailer for Scream 7?

Sadly, nothing yet. We'll update this page if any new footage is released.

Scream VI is playing in UK cinemas from Friday 10th March 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.