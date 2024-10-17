So will the show be returning to take on more of the books, or have fans who have already binged their way through season 3 now seen the last of this take on Mickey and his exploits?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4.

Will there be The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

We don't yet know for sure whether The Lincoln Lawyer will be returning for season 4, but co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have made clear that is the intention.

In an interview with TV Insider before season 3 dropped on Netflix, Rodriguez said: "We always set up sort of the next case of the season. This one won’t quite set up the next case, but it will definitely set up the next book."

Meanwhile, Humphrey added: "I think we can say this season will definitely propel us in a very exciting and personal way into a season 4.

"Michael hints that he’s potentially working on another Lincoln Lawyer book beyond the ones that have already been published. We don’t know that for sure. Obviously, if he is working on one, we are very eager to read it.

"We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books. If the audience keeps enjoying what we’re doing, then we will keep making the show... we would go for a potential season 5 and even 6 beyond that."

The show hasn't officially been renewed by Netflix yet, but fans shouldn't be too worried about that - it wasn't renewed for seasons 2 or 3 until a month after each of their predecessors had aired, suggesting we might hopefully hear something around mid-November 2024.

We'll keep this page updated with any news as and when we get it.

When would a potential The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 be released?

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

We don't yet know exactly when The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 would be released, not least because the show hasn't officially been renewed yet.

However, previous seasons of the show have released with pretty efficient frequency, each arriving just over a year after the last.

Given this, we'd imagine that, should the show be renewed and get to filming on season 4 soon, new episodes could be released towards the end of 2025.

We will keep this page updated with any more concrete news regarding release dates as we get it.

Who would return to star in a potential The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Neve Campbell as Maggie in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lara Solanki/Netflix

If The Lincoln Lawyer were to a return for a fourth season, then we would certainly expect Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to be back as Mickey Haller, while the likes of Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson would also likely return.

Neve Campbell could also be among the cast - at one point it seemed as though she wouldn't be appearing in season 3, but she later did return to the show in a recurring role.

Here's a list of the cast members we expect could be back for a potential Lincoln Lawyer season 4:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freemann

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Elliott Gould as David Siegel

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Is there a trailer for a potential The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

There isn't a trailer available for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, as it hasn't yet been renewed, but we will add any new footage into this page as and when it becomes available.

For now you can rewatch the season 3 trailer right here.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will stream on Netflix from Thursday 17th October, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.