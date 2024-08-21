The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date confirmed by Netflix
The steamer also released a couple of first-look images.
Netflix has confirmed when The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will be available to stream on the service - and it’s coming this autumn.
Based on Michael Connelly’s fifth book, The God of Guilt, the upcoming instalment will follow LA lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he tackles another case.
"This season is very exciting," Garcia-Rulfo previously told Tudum. "We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases.
"You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad and who's going to be guilty."
The series, which consists of 10 episodes, will be returning to our screens on Thursday 17th October.
More like this
Alongside the release date, the streamer also released a bunch of first-look photos, including one showing Haller in the courtroom (above) and another of Haller and his team working on a case (below).
Alongside Garcia-Rulfo, other returning cast members in season 3 include Neve Campbell (Maggie), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), Yaya DaCosta (Andrea), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegel), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days) and Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse).
Meanwhile, new stars joining this season include Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez.
Read more:
- Sherwood's David Morrissey hints at deeper relationship for Ian St Clair and Julie
- Slow Horses showrunner talks potential 9 seasons – but has eye on spin-off
The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.