"This season is very exciting," Garcia-Rulfo previously told Tudum. "We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases.

"You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad and who's going to be guilty."

The series, which consists of 10 episodes, will be returning to our screens on Thursday 17th October.

Alongside the release date, the streamer also released a bunch of first-look photos, including one showing Haller in the courtroom (above) and another of Haller and his team working on a case (below).

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Alongside Garcia-Rulfo, other returning cast members in season 3 include Neve Campbell (Maggie), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), Yaya DaCosta (Andrea), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegel), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days) and Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse).

Meanwhile, new stars joining this season include Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez.

The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

