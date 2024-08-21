Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Morrissey recalled a telling moment from the first season, in which Ian paid Julie a visit at her home and appeared visibly relieved simply by being around her.

"He walks into her house and something about her and her environment means he can relax for the first time," the Daddy Issues actor recalled. "He doesn’t want to drink but he has one because he feels OK in her presence, he feels safe.

"And later, when they’re on the sofa before watching Pointless, you just see him go, 'Ahhhh'," explained Morrissey, mimicking a relaxed sigh. "And there’s something about that sort of pheromone thing or whatever it is."

He continued: "What he feels in that moment is that he’s losing a connection to his past. It might be dangerous, actually, because he’s sort of in love with the time and with an ideal.

Later in the interview, Morrissey teased how this dynamic will be further explored in Sherwood season 2, giving fans a shred of hope that things might improve for his long-suffering character.

Lesley Manville returns as Julie Jackson in Sherwood. House Productions, Jack Merriman

"How it grows and what it becomes is a different thing but at the moment, it’s about love but also her representing a ballast for him," he added.

"I think he gets to a place of… a little contentment and hope. He definitely gets to that. But he’s quite a cautious person."

In addition to Morrissey and Manville, Sherwood also stars Robert Glenister, Claire Rushbrook and Lorraine Ashbourne as well as several other familiar faces.

Sherwood season 2 launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.