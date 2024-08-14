Sherwood season 2 release date

They join season 1 characters Ian St Clair (David Morrissey) and Julie Jackson (Lesley Manville), who are seen sharing a teary embrace in the trailer, but what exactly continues to fracture this town?

The new season is set in the present day, and follows two families who have found themselves entangled with the Sparrows in a world where old rivalries and long-held revenge missions are the norm.

With plenty of topical issues to get people talking, it looks as though the second season will be just as resonant as the first, which explored the impact of the miners' strikes of 1984-5.

More like this

With that, read on for everything you need to know about Sherwood season 2.

David Morrissey as Ian St Clair in Sherwood. BBC/House Productions/Sam Taylor

Sherwood season 2 will be premiering on BBC One and iPlayer on the August bank holiday weekend. So, that means the first episode will air on Sunday 25th August at 9pm, with episode 2 airing on the bank holiday Monday of 26th August.

There will be six episodes in total in season 2, and new episodes will premiere on Sunday and Monday nights across three weeks.

On the announcement of season 2 back in 2022, series creator and writer James Graham said in a statement: "I’ve been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood.

"These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but – I hope – important ones to explore.

"The East Midlands and former 'red wall' areas like it are never just one thing, politically or culturally, and it’s been the honour of my life to give voice and character to a place I love.

"It’s a county of great stories and legends, past and present, and I can’t wait to show audiences more.

"It’s also a joy to see our incredible cast be so celebrated, along with lead director Lewis Arnold, who I owe a great debt, and Ben Williams.

"None of this would have been possible without House Productions championing and supporting me every step of the way, and without the public service remit of the BBC."

Sherwood season 2 cast

Sharlene Whyte as Pam Bottomley in Sherwood season 2. BBC/Vishal Sharma

There will be a mixture of returning faces and some exciting new additions to the cast for Sherwood season 2.

David Morrissey will return once again as Ian St Clair, while Lesley Manville will also reprise her role as Julie Jackson.

Another returning character will be Lorraine Ashbourne's Daphne Sparrow, the matriarch of the Sparrow family, as well as her sons Rory (Perry Fitzpatrick) and Ronan (Bill Jones) and husband Mickey (Philip Jackson).

But there are also a host of stellar actors joining the season 2 mix this time around, as Monica Dolan (Black Mirror), David Harewood (The Night Manager), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen) and Robert Lindsay (My Family) are joining the cast, among others.

The full cast list for Sherwood season 2 is as follows.

David Morrissey as Ian St Clair

Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow

Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow

Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow

Philip Jackson as Mickey Sparrow

Ria Zmitrowicz as Lisa Waters

Sharlene Whyte as Pam Bottomley

Bethany Asher as Stephie Bottomley

Aisling Loftus as Sandy Waters

Robert Emms as Samuel Warner

Monica Dolan

David Harewood

Stephen Dillane

Robert Lindsay

Christine Bottomley

Adam Hugill

Michael Balogun

Oliver Huntingdon

Jorden Myrie

Conor Deane

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What will Sherwood season 2 be about?

When it was renewed, many Sherwood fans were left to wonder just how season 2 would continue the East Midlands tale it had shone a light on in the first season.

Having covered the miners' strikes of the '80s, where would the series go and would it continue with the same characters at the helm?

Well, season 2 is set to follow up on the fallout from season 1, and will continue exploring more of the similar pressing issues that had everyone talking.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK.

"Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal.

"Meanwhile, a newly appointed sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity, but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

The new season has once again been penned by James Graham, who also serves as executive producer on the series.

Directing duties this time around are with Clio Barnard, who is known for her work on Ali & Ava and The Selfish Giant. Tom George (This Country, See How They Run) has also directed episodes four, five and six.

Is there a trailer for Sherwood season 2?

There is! While it doesn't give away anything major about any of the upcoming plotlines, we do get a glimpse of some of the new cast - and things look very, very tense.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Sherwood season 2 launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.