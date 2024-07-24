Prior to her tenure on the show, Sex Education and The X-Files alum Gillian Anderson had portrayed the divisive Prime Minister in the fourth season, which explored her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II (then-played by Olivia Colman).

Anderson won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance in the role, meaning there's a high bar to clear for the next person – but if anyone can do it, it would be Manville.

The Sun was first to report the news, with an unnamed industry source telling the publication: "Apart from the top casting, getting a huge channel like ITV backing the show is a huge vote of confidence in the project.

"It's also something of a departure for ITV because other biopics featuring Maggie have tended to air on the BBC or Channel 4. But this is a shrewd move for them as this is being mooted as a top quality drama, which is virtually guaranteed to be a hit with viewers."

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon in The Crown season 6. Netflix

They added: "It hasn't been commissioned yet and so filming is way off, but if everything falls into place it could be on our screens at some point in late 2025."

This is one of four Margaret Thatcher dramas currently in development, including Channel 4's Brian and Margaret, starring Succession's Harriet Walter as the ex-PM, but not all of these are guaranteed to see the light of day.

Manville will next be seen in Moonflower Murders on BBC One, which is a sequel to the BritBox hit Magpie Murders, while she will also appear in Apple TV+ thriller Disclaimer – an all-star project from director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity).

