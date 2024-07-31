But the release date confirmation isn't the only exciting news as the first trailer has just been unveiled too, which sees Wood and Morrissey in action as Gemma and dad Malcolm.

In the the 30-second promo, the chaotic pair can be seen attempting to get their lives together for the arrival of a baby – but failing somewhat miserably.

As well as Sex Education star Wood and The Walking Dead star Morrissey, the series also features a host of well-known actors, including David Fynn (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Sharon Rooney (Barbie), Sarah Hadland (Inside No. 9), Taj Atwal (Hullraisers), Arian Nik (Passenger), Tom Stourton (Poor Things) and Susan Lynch (The Change).

Also starring are Susannah Fielding (Who is Erin Carter?), Lauren O'Rourke (Henpocalypse), Cyril Nri (Death in Paradise), Cora Kirk (Grantchester), Perry Fitzgerald (Line of Duty), Claire Keelan (Call the Midwife), Damien Molony (Brassic), Sherrie Hewson (Coronation Street), Humphrey Ker (Welcome to Wrexham) and David Reed (Ghosts).

Sharon Rooney, Sarah Hadland and Taj Atwal. Euan Cherry/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS, Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

The synopsis for the series says: "When hedonistic 24-year-old Gemma discovers she’s pregnant after a random hook-up, she has no choice but to turn to her hapless father Malcolm for support.

"Recently divorced from Gemma’s mother (who made off with their joint savings to 'Eat Pray Love' her way around the world), Malcolm is unable to load a washing machine, boil an egg or microwave rice without it exploding.

"Up until now, he’s been living in squalor with fellow divorcee Derek, but when Gemma’s own flatmate decides to move out, the combination of financial desperation and a desire to not be totally alone makes her resort to the unthinkable: she asks her dad to move in with her. Because what’s the worst that could happen…?

"From dating disasters and failed romances through to toxic friendships and messy family dynamics, plus a dangerously sociopathic antenatal teacher, Daddy Issues is an affectionate, heartwarming story between father and daughter and the reality of facing up to parenthood - at any stage of life."

Daddy Issues will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from Thursday 15th August.

