The six-part series will follow the father and daughter along their journey of dating disasters, failed romances, toxic friendships and messy family dynamics.

From the team behind The Inbetweeners and White Gold, "Daddy Issues is an affectionate, heart-warming story between father and daughter and the reality of facing up to parenthood".

The first-look image (above) shows the father and daughter duo awkwardly sat next to one another, which is no doubt setting up the adventure the pair are set to take on.

"Recently divorced from Gemma's mother (who made off with their joint savings to 'Eat Pray Love' her way around the world), Malcolm is unable to load a washing machine, boil an egg or microwave rice without it exploding," the synopsis begins.

"Up until now, he's been living in squalor with fellow divorcee Derek, but when Gemma's own flatmate decides to move out, the combination of financial desperation and a desire to not be totally alone makes her resort to the unthinkable: she asks her dad to move in with her. Because what's the worst that could happen…?"

As well as the first look at the series, the BBC has announced further casting for the comedy.

Joining Wood and Morrissey are David Fynn (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Sharon Rooney (Barbie), Sarah Hadland (Miranda), Taj Atwal (Hullraisers), Arian Nik (Count Abdulla), Tom Stourton (The Windsors) and Susan Lynch (Save Me).

Other cast member include: Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge), Lauren O'Rourke (Drifters), Cyril Nri (Death in Paradise), Cora Kirk (Grantchester), Perry Fitzgerald (Line of Duty), Claire Keelan (Cold Feet), Damien Molony (Brassic), Sherrie Hewson (Benidorm), Humphrey Ker (Welcome to Wrexham) and David Reed (Ghosts).

