She was born and raised in Drumbán but left two decades ago under mysterious circumstances, with her surprise return sure to stir up feelings that were buried long ago.

Patterson's arrival also has major implications for local doctor Séamus Proctor (Considine), described as a pillar of the community, who finds himself scrambling to cover a secret he has held since the turn of the millennium.

O’Dowd said: "I bloody love television, and am most engrossed by stories that bring the remarkable to the everyday. I hope we’ve made a beautiful show that an audience will find funny and will keep people on the edge of their seats… and beyond."

At the top of the page, you can find a first glimpse at Considine in character as Dr Proctor, looking inquisitively at someone in his office, while directly below we see Hendricks walking against the stunning Irish coastline.

Christina Hendricks stars in Small Town, Big Story. Sky

Small Town, Big Story was filmed on location around County Wicklow and Boyle, with production wrapping this week on the six-part series, which is eyeing a premiere date in autumn 2024.

Small Town, Big Story. Sky

The supporting cast also includes David Wilmot, Michelle Forbes, Peter McGann and Evanne Kilgallon, who portray characters frequently found in Drumbán's popular pub, The White Ridge Bar.

The official synopsis describes the plot as about "a rural town of rattled misfits on the border of Ireland and another world, and what happens when a Hollywood production rolls into town, throwing a spotlight on a secret that’s been kept hidden since the eve of the millennium".

Creator O'Dowd is known for his acting roles in The IT Crowd and Bridesmaids, as well as for being both star and creator of Sky original series Moone Boy, which was semi-autobiographical and ran for three seasons.

