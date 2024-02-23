In the episode, which will air on Saturday (24th February) evening, Ross asks Fielding about doing a future season of the fan favourite BBC Three comedy show.

Fielding said: "Never say never. I’d love to, but I don’t know, we’re getting older. It would be like Last of the Summer Wine!"

The series aired from 2004 to 2007 and featured Fielding with Julian Barratt as characters Vince Noir and Howard Moon, a pair of slightly odd zookeepers who are also pursuing a music career and running a second-hand shop.

While a Mighty Boosh reunion may be a way off for now, fans of Bake Off will obviously know Fielding for his presenting role on the beloved bakery competition show since 2017.

Revealing his thoughts about taking over the helm of the series, he said: "I thought it was weird - an admin error. I remember watching Mel [Giedroyc] and Sue [Perkins] do it and thinking, 'That’s a good job, I’d like to have a go at that,' and strangely it happened.

"At first, everyone was really shocked. People were quite furious, actually, at first, and I thought, 'This isn’t going to work, so I’ll just do it for a year and pretend it never happened.'

"Weirdly it sort of worked, and then I started to fall under the spell of Paul Hollywood’s eyes and I’ve been there ever since."

Noel Fielding stars in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple TV+

Aside from Bake Off, Fielding is set to star in new comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin.

Speaking on the show about working with Hugh Bonneville, he revealed: "I said to him that, 'I don’t want to get all gushy but I’ve really learnt quite a lot working with you,' and we were chatting and I said, 'Did you enjoy working with me?' and he said it was a bit like working with Paddington."

Fielding stars in the titular role, with the series following the legendary figure of Turpin as he sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he's made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws.

He's then tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde, played by Bonneville.

As the synopsis reads: "In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair.

"Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavours, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker."

Fielding has previously said that the new Apple TV+ series is a "return" to Monty Python's style of British comedy, following years of "very real and awkward" humour.

He will be joined by the likes of Ellie White (Wonka), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Marc Wootton (Nativity!) and Duayne Boachie (Blue Story), as well as Greg Davies (The Cleaner), Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner) and Bonneville as villains throughout the series.

The Mighty Boosh is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday 1st March 2024, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.

