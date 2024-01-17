Together with the gang, he is tasked with outwitting the corrupt lawman and self-appointed Thief-Taker Jonathan Wilde, who is played by Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville.

Ellie White as Nell Brazier, Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin, Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck and Duayne Boachie as Honesty Courage in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple

The cast for the six-parter – which will premiere on the streamer on Friday 1st March – also includes several other familiar faces including Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) and Ellie White (The Windsors) all of whom can be seen in the images.

Meanwhile, there are also roles for Marc Wootton (High & Dry), Duayne Boachie (Blue Story), Dolly Wells (Dracula), Joe Wilkinson (Sex Education), Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Geoff McGivern (Free Rein), Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh), Samuel Leakey (Gretel & Hansel), and Kiri Flaherty.

Asim Chaudhry as Craig the Warlock in The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple

Described as an "irreverent retelling", the synopsis teases that Dick is "the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair".

It continues: "Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of his new endeavours, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the Thief-Taker."

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin, Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear and Ellie White as Nell Brazier in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple

The series was created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane – who previously co-created the ITV sitcom The Job Lot – while writers on the show include Jon Brittain (The Crown), Richard Naylor (Red Dwarf), and Fielding himself.

Meanwhile, the first three episodes will be helmed by The Inbetweeners director Ben Palmer, with George Kane – whose credits include Crashing and Inside No. 9 – taking over for the following three.

The first two episodes will launch simultaneously on 1st March, with a new episode then following every Friday until the finale on 29th March.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 1st March 2024. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

