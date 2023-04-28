The second season of The Cleaner has come to an end, with a major life change for Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead (Greg Davies), who appears to have finally found love in co-worker Ruth (Zita Sattar).

After several flirtatious encounters, the two of them share a kiss in the season 2 finale, suggesting they're ready to take their relationship to the next level – although series creator Davies has warned it won't all be plain sailing, if the show returns.

Speaking at a press event, the screenwriter said: "I think that's interesting territory because the romantic writers would have us believe that once you’ve found the person, that's the end of the story. But it isn’t, is it? What relationship is smooth?"

Fans are keen to know if they can expect more of Wicky's extraordinary crime scene encounters, so here's everything we know so far about the future of The Cleaner on BBC One and iPlayer.

Will there be The Cleaner season 3?

The BBC has not yet confirmed whether The Cleaner will return for season 3, with a decision likely to be made soon based on the show's viewership across its terrestrial broadcast and streaming release.

However, creator and star Greg Davies has made it clear that he's interested in making more episodes of the sitcom (more on that below).

What could happen in a potential The Cleaner season 3?

Speaking at an event to mark the launch of The Cleaner season 2, Davies was enthusiastic about the idea of penning more stories featuring Wicky and his clients.

"I think the possibilities are endless for the things that we could delve into, and that's one of the things that excites me about the show," said the actor and Taskmaster presenter.

"If we get to carry on doing it, there's so many places we can go and so many things we can look at and dwell upon; aspects of life to be put under the microscope for a little while. But I hope in an accessible and entertaining way," he added.

Who could be in The Cleaner season 3 cast?

Greg Davies and Zita Sattar star in The Cleaner season 2. BBC/Studio Hamburg/Jonathan Browning

If The Cleaner were to return for a third season, it's very likely that Greg Davies and Zita Sattar would return as colleagues Wicky and Ruth, who seem poised to begin a romantic relationship in the next chapter.

As for the guest cast, it's impossible to predict who could appear, with several major names popping up so far including Helena Bonham Carter, Simon Callow, Zoë Wanamaker and Asim Chaudhry.

Davies told press: "It's just madness that these proper actors agreed to come and do it. I want to say to them: ‘What are you doing here?’ It's ridiculous because they're what I call proper actors. They’re trained and everything. Yeah, it's amazing. And it's also amazing to see them work and to see how they snap in and out of characters."

He added: "We've ended up with people I never dreamt of. It’s surreal seeing someone like Simon Callow delivering, as you'll see in that episode, preposterous lines that are beneath him."

Is there a trailer for The Cleaner season 3?

Unfortunately not! We're still waiting to hear whether The Cleaner has been recommissioned by the BBC, so it will likely be some time before any new footage arrives.

The Cleaner seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for something else to watch, take a look at the rest of our Comedy coverage or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

