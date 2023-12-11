Malcolm (Morrissey) is suffering from the collapse of his family, and is living in a bedsit for divorced men - but with Gemma navigating life with her newest addition, she finds herself living with her father in her flat.

Written by Danielle Ward (Brassic), Daddy Issues is a "classic off-couple comedy about two funny, deeply flawed characters, who just happen to be father and daughter".

Speaking of her role, Wood said: "It had been a very long time since a script had made me laugh out loud. Danielle's did exactly that. Then when I heard David was involved, I was even more excited.

"He's someone I have admired throughout my life. Watching shows like Blackpool and Red Riding when I was younger fuelled my interest in acting, and so it feels surreal and amazing to be working with someone I class as a legend and inspiration."

Morrissey said: "I'm delighted to be working with Aimee Lou Wood as she's someone I've admired for a while now.

"She's a truly unique and gifted talent. Danielle has crafted such a funny and heartfelt piece and I'm so excited to be part of it."

The show's writer, Ward, said she "cannot wait for the world to meet Gemma and Malcolm".

She continued: "I'm so grateful to the BBC for finally giving me my own series, 20 years after I lost the BBC New Comedy Awards. Aimee and David were my dream casting from the get-go, and who ever gets their dream cast?

"It's a total thrill to be working with such naturally funny and wildly talented actors."

