It might be the final season of the beloved spin-off, which has been airing since 2015, but it's certainly not the last we'll see of the dystopian world that's captured so much attention over the years.

As Fear The Walking Dead gears up for season 8, fans of the franchise are looking to the future.

From an untitled spin-off about Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that's currently in production, to a show all about fan-favourite Daryl (Norman Reedus), there's plenty to delve into.

But, if you're feeling a little daunted, that's what we're here for! Here's what order we'd recommend you watch all of the series in.

The Walking Dead and spin-offs in release order

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. Jace Downs/AMC

Of course, the most obvious way to watch The Walking Dead is in release order. But even that becomes complicated when you consider that The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead had plenty of crossover. We've included the TV spin-offs, but if you want more to watch, there are also plenty of web series to delve into.

The Walking Dead season 1

The Walking Dead season 2

The Walking Dead season 3

The Walking Dead season 4

The Walking Dead season 5

Fear the Walking Dead season 1

The Walking Dead season 6

Fear the Walking Dead season 2

The Walking Dead season 7

Fear the Walking Dead season 3

The Walking Dead season 8

Fear the Walking Dead season 4

The Walking Dead season 9

Fear The Walking Dead season 5

The Walking Dead season 10

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1

Fear the Walking Dead season 6

The Walking Dead season 11

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2

Fear The Walking Dead season 7

Tales of The Walking Dead

Fear The Walking Dead season 8

That's all of the seasons that have either been released or are being released imminently. As for the upcoming spin-offs, this is the order we'd expect them to be finished in:

The Walking Dead: Dead City (in post-production)

Untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off (filming)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (filming)

How to watch The Walking Dead in chronological order:

Lennie James as Morgan in Fear the Walking Dead. Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

However, if you want to watch in chronological order, that's a whole different story. The first three seasons of Fear The Walking Dead act as a prequel so need to be watched first. From then on, the shows run pretty concurrently.

Fear the Walking Dead season 1

Fear the Walking Dead season 2

Fear the Walking Dead season 3

The Walking Dead season 1

The Walking Dead season 2

The Walking Dead season 3

The Walking Dead season 4

The Walking Dead season 5

The Walking Dead season 6

The Walking Dead season 7

The Walking Dead season 8

Fear The Walking Dead season 4

The Walking Dead season 9

Fear the Walking Dead season 5

The Walking Dead season 10

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2

Fear the Walking Dead season 6

The Walking Dead season 11

Fear the Walking Dead season 7

Fear the Walking Dead season 8

