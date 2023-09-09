But, as we've come to expect with Daryl, there's about to be some real chaos along the way.

While this season only consists of six episodes, there's more to come from Daryl - as the series has already been renewed for season 2, with production able to resume amid the strikes due to a deal AMC Studios has struck with SAG-AFTRA.

Here's everything you need to know about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - and whether it'll be coming to the UK.

Can you watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the UK?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. Jace Downs/AMC

Despite the success of the original series, there's been no word yet on a UK streamer or channel picking up this show.

AMC, the network that streams The Walking Dead shows in the US, is available to watch for BT TV customers. However, Daryl Dixon does not appear to be on the AMC schedule in the UK.

Although Fear the Walking Dead was available to watch for BT customers, the latest spin-off, Dead City, wasn't - so it doesn't look good for Daryl Dixon, either.

We'll keep this page updated with any new information.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

In the US, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is available to watch on AMC, with streaming available on AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon release schedule

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. Jace Downs/AMC

The first episode of Daryl Dixon drops on 10th September, with new episodes airing weekly in the US. That means the release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - L'ame Perdue - 10th September 2023

Episode 2 - Alouette - 17th September 2023

Episode 3 - Paris Sera Toujours Paris - 24th September 2023

Episode 4 - TBC - 1st October 2023

Episode 5 - TBC - 8th October 2023

Episode 6 - TBC -15th October 2023

There is more to come, with a second season already on its way and able to resume production amid the strikes.

According to Deadline, the deals that have been struck are specific to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which are three of the AMC's highest-profile series.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Yes! Check out all the action to come in the dramatic trailer below:

