According to Deadline, the deals that have been struck are specific to these two shows and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which are three of the network's highest-profile series.

Daryl Dixon is the fifth spin-off in the The Walking Dead universe and is set to premiere this September.

The news was confirmed to Deadline and the agreements are specific to these three shows, not a blanket agreement between the company and the guild.

It's understood that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will film its second season in Europe, while The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live still has work left to do in post-production - but will see Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise their roles as Rick and Michonne.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. Jace Downs/AMC

AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan said earlier this month that the ongoing writers and actors strikes wouldn’t begin to threaten the company’s programming supply until "well into 2024".

She said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call: "We greatly value the work of our creative partners and hope these disputes can be resolved as quickly and fairly as possible.

"In the short term, the reality for AMC Networks is that we have a pipeline of finished shows that will allow us to continue to serve our viewers across all of our platforms for the remainder of this year and well into 2024."

The deal marks the most significant agreement to be made since the actors went on strike earlier this year, with a number of major film and TV productions shutting down for the foreseeable.

So far, the ongoing strikes have resulted in numerous international shoots pausing production including Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott's sequel to the 2000 historical epic starring Russell Crowe.

Many productions across the film and TV industry are also already paused because of the ongoing WGA writers strike, which has delayed production on shows including Outlander season 8, Stranger Things season 5 and The Last of Us season 2.

But because of some actors working under Equity contracts – the UK union – rather than SAG-AFTRA ones, some productions are continuing on in their production plans, including HBO shows House of the Dragon and Industry.

