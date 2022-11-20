Well, never fear - The Walking Dead universe will live on, with multiple spin-off already airing and a number more coming down the pipeline, including one starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as their characters Rick and Michonne.

With The Walking Dead wrapping up, fans may be bereft at the thought of not getting their weekly dose of zombie action, or catching up with their favourite characters.

Another spin-off fans can look forward to is the succinctly-named Daryl Dixon, which will follow Norman Reedus' fan favourite character on his adventures after the end of the main show.

But when can fans expect the series to drop, what will it be about and who will be starring with Reedus? Read on for everything you need to know about The Walking Dead spin-off Daryl Dixon.

When will Daryl Dixon be released?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Jace Downs/AMC

We don't yet know exactly when the Daryl Dixon series is set to be released, although reports have suggested it will be in 2023.

The series reportedly started shooting in France in October 2022 and given turnaround time we would therefore suggest it's likely to be later next year rather than earlier.

We also don't know just where the show will land in the UK. While it is likely to air alongside the other series in the franchise on AMC in the US, in the UK things are a bit more complicated.

Currently the franchise airs on varied platforms this side of the pond: The Walking Dead is available on Disney Plus, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is streaming on Prime Video, while Fear The Walking Dead is available on both Prime Video and AMC on BT TV.

We'll keep this page updated with any release date updates or confirmation regarding the platform on which the series will debut.

What is Daryl Dixon about?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Jace Downs/AMC

We don't yet know much about the plot of Daryl Dixon, but we do know it will be set after the finale of The Walking Dead, and will see Daryl evading zombies in France.

Earlier this year at New York Comic Con, Reedus said of the show: "It's in France. It's epic in scale. It’s crazy what we're gonna do. I think France is gonna have a f**king heart attack, which is good, which is what I want. It has a different look and a different feel, a different sound to it.

"It has all the things that you like about the show, but new people experiencing them and in a different kind of way."

Reedus also teased that "there'll be a lot of familiar faces", so who knows who would possibly show up from the original Walking Dead cast?

One fan theory suggests we could see Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes in the show, after the actor was spotted in France in October of this year, around the time the show was starting production. However, whether this is the case or he was simply there on holiday remains to be seen.

We'll keep this page updated once we have any more information

Daryl Dixon cast - Who will star in the Walking Dead spin-off?

Clémence Poésy Sylvain Lefevre/WireImage

The show wouldn't be called Daryl Dixon without the return of one Norman Reedus, reprising his character from the original show. He will be joined in the series by new cast members Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl).

Poésy will be playing Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl. They go on a journey across France, and she reportedly confronts her own dark past in Paris.

Meanwhile Nagaitis will be playing British character Quinn, who has been displaced and become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer. He is also the owner of an underground nightclub, called the Demimonde.

The series was also at one point set to star Melissa McBride as her Walking Dead character Carol Peletier, but she dropped out, reportedly because the shoot moved to Europe and became "logistically untenable" for her.

Here's a full list of the confirmed cast so far for Daryl Dixon:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle

Adam Nagaitis as Quinn

Is there a trailer for Daryl Dixon?

There isn't a trailer available for Daryl Dixon just yet but we'll make sure to keep this page updated with any new footage as it becomes available.

Daryl Dixon will air in 2023. The Walking Dead is available to watch now on Star on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and features.

