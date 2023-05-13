The upcoming season, which will be split into two six-episode parts, will see out the show once and for all.

It's almost time to say goodbye to Fear the Walking Dead, with season 8 on the horizon.

But there's a whole lot more to come before that finale, with Morgan (Lennie James) and the returning Madison (Kim Dickens) facing up to PADRE this season.

The new season will air on AMC but fans in the UK can still watch. Read on for more on Fear the Walking Dead season 8!

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead in the UK

AMC is airing Fear the Walking Dead season 8 in the US but UK viewers can tune in through BT.

If you're not already a BT customer, you can sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £29.99.

Meanwhile, if you want to catch up on The Walking Dead, seasons 1 to 11 are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Lennie James as Morgan in Fear the Walking Dead Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

How many episodes will be in Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 will have 12 episodes in total.

The first part, which will release weekly from 14th May, will include six episodes.

The second part, expected to land later this year, will wrap the story up in a further six episodes.

Is season 8 the last season of Fear The Walking Dead?

Christine Evangelista as Sherry in Fear the Walking Dead season 8 Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Yes, it was confirmed in January 2023 that season 8 will be the final season of Fear The Walking Dead. Some fans are sure to be gutted, however for others, it's time for the story to wrap up.

It was announced in December 2021 that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for an eighth season, but it's certainly not the last fans will see of the wildly popular dystopia world.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In fact, we've got three new spin-offs on the way, including The Walking Dead: Dead City focusing on Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon focusing on Norman Reedus' Daryl, and an untitled spin-off focusing on Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne.

The Rick and Michonne spin-off is currently in production, with the stars confirming they were back on set in February this year.

Is Fear the Walking Dead set before The Walking Dead?

The timeline of The Walking Dead can get a little confusing. The first three seasons are set before The Walking Dead and act as a prequel.

However, the later seasons run concurrently to The Walking Dead, with some crossovers between the two shows.

The Walking Dead is available to watch on AMC for BT customers. Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £29.99.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and features.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.