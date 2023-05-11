The Walking Dead spin-off has proven wildly popular since it began in 2015, and fans are now set to say goodbye to Morgan (Lennie James), Madison (Kim Dickens), Victor (Colman Domingo) and co.

It's nearly here. Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead is almost upon us, with the series about to end with a bang.

Season 8 will be split into two six-episode parts with the first coming out very soon, while the second is predicted for later this year.

With the new season set to show life at PADRE and a dark future for Madison, showrunner Ian Goldberg told SFX: "Everything about the way society is run at PADRE is designed to beat out that human connection between people – to separate parents from their children, to raise children in a way that they're not emotionally connected."

Here's everything you need to know about Fear the Walking Dead season 8!

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 1 will land on Sunday 14th May 2023. Part 2 is expected to drop later this year, although we don't have a specific release date just yet.

Fear the Walking Dead airs on AMC in the US but UK fans can watch through BT.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 cast

Kim Dickens as Madison in Fear the Walking Dead season 8. Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will see various favourites return to the fold, with Kim Dickens being billed as a lead actor for the first time in the series. Returning this season are:

Lennie James as Morgan Jones

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Danay García as Luciana Galvez

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Karen David as Grace Mukherjee

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Jenna Elfman as June Dorie

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Dickens told ComicBook.com of the final season: "I think the cast showed up and gave their heart and soul and just left nothing on the table. And I think the audience is going to feel that. I think it's going to be very satisfying for them."

Evangelista added: "You'll see the reconnection of all the characters that you've known, but you'll see them reconnect with each other in new ways. And you'll also see them connect with people that they haven't [connected with] before."

Christine Evangelista as Sherry in Fear the Walking Dead season 8. Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Is Madison in Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 picks up after it was revealed that Madison (Dickens) is still alive, after fans thought she was killed off in season 4 when sacrificing herself for her children.

We find out that she's been collecting children and separating them from their parents for use in PADRE, a community that aims to "rebuild the world". However, it quickly becomes clear that it's a dark path for her.

Dickens has been billed as a lead actress for the first time in season 8, so we can expect to see a lot more from her.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 trailer

The trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 was released in March. Watch it below!

Fear the Walking Dead begins on Sunday 14th May on AMC.

