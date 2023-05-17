It was previously revealed that this instalment will be the final season of the show, as Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) take on PADRE.

It's been a long time coming but Fear the Walking Dead is almost at an end with season 8 currently airing.

The first episode had fans surprised as they were faced with a huge time jump, returning characters, and even a sneak peek at upcoming Daryl Dixon spin-off starring Norman Reedus.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Naturally, fans are clamouring for the next episode to see where the story goes. Here's everything we know about the release schedule of Fear the Walking Dead season 8.

When is Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2 released?

Lennie James as Morgan in Fear the Walking Dead. Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2, titled Blue Jay, is set for release on Sunday 21st May.

The episodes air on AMC, which is available to watch in the UK through BT. If you're not already a BT customer, you can sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £29.99.

Meanwhile, if you want to catch up on The Walking Dead, seasons 1 to 11 are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release schedule

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 has been split into two parts, with part 1 currently airing. Both parts will consist of six episodes.

Episode 1 - Remember What They Took from You - 14th May 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Blue Jay - 21st May 2023

Episode 3 - Odessa - 28th May 2023

Episode 4 - King County - 4th June 2023

Episode 5 - More Time Than You Know - 11th June 2023

Episode 6 - All I See is Red - 18th June 2023

How many episodes are in Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

Christine Evangelista as Sherry in Fear the Walking Dead season 8. Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

There will be 12 episodes in Fear the Walking Dead season 8, with the season split into two halves.

The final ever episode will be written by Nazrin Choudhury and Calaya Michelle Stallworth.

When is Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 2 released?

We don't have a confirmed release date just yet for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 2, but it's expected to be later this year.

In the meantime, you can make sure you're caught up on all things The Walking Dead by checking out our recommended watch order.

The Walking Dead is available to watch on AMC for BT customers. Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £29.99. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and features.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.