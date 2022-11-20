However, just because the main show is ending, that doesn't mean fans won't get to see their favourite characters again - far from it, as the series has spawned a wide range of spin-offs, with a number set to arrive next year.

Well, there we have it. After 11 seasons and 177 episodes The Walking Dead is about to come to an end, with fans saying goodbye to the zombie series which launched a behemoth franchise in the upcoming blockbuster finale.

One of these is subtitled Dead City, and will focus on two compelling characters, Maggie and Negan, as they explore an apocalyptic Manhattan. But when can fans expect to see the series, what's the plot and who else is set to star in it?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Walking Dead: Dead City.

When will The Walking Dead: Dead City be released?

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Charlie Solis as Bartender in The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City will first be released in the US in April 2023 on AMC. No release date or platform has currently been confirmed for the UK.

Currently, The Walking Dead franchise airs on varied platforms in the UK: The Walking Dead, which is about to finish airing new episodes, is available on Disney Plus, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond is streaming on Prime Video and Fear The Walking Dead is available on both Prime Video and AMC on BT TV.

We'll keep this page updated as soon as more news becomes available as to when and where UK fans will be able to watch the series.

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City about?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC

Little is currently known about the plot of The Walking Dead: Dead City, but we do know it sees the once villainous Negan and Maggie as they navigate the decimated streets of Manhattan. It has long been cut off from the mainland, and the crumbling city is filled with the dead, who have made New York City "their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror".

We're sure there will still be some tension between the central two, after Negan killed killed Maggie's husband Glenn back in season 7 of the main show.

The series was first announced back in March under the title The Walking Dead: Isle of the Dead, before the name was updated in August.

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast - who will star in the spin-off?

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC

So far only five characters have been officially confirmed for The Walking Dead: Dead City, with two of them being the returning Maggie and Negan, as played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Another is a new character called Perlie Armstrong, who will be played by Gaius Charles. Perlie is described as being confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Meanwhile Trey Santiago-Hudson will play a character called Jano, while Charlie Solis will play a bartender.

Other cast members have been reported to be involved, but nothing is yet known about their characters. Here's a full list of the reported cast for The Walking Dead: Dead City:

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano

Charlie Solis as Bartender

Mahina Napoleon as TBC

Željko Ivanek as TBC

Jonathan Higginbotham as TBC

Karina Ortiz as TBC

Caleb Reese Paul as TBC

Aixa Kendrick as TBC

Eleanor Reissa as TBC

Michael Anthony as TBC

Randy Gonzalez as TBC

David Chen as TBC

Alex Huynh as TBC

John Wu as TBC

Alex Borlo as TBC

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?

There isn't a trailer available for The Walking Dead: Dead City just yet, but we will make sure to keep this page updated with any new footage as it is released.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut in 2023, while The Walking Dead is available to watch now on Star on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

