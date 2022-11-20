For fans of Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne, they are in luck - a miniseries following the two of them was announced at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, and is set to be an "epic love story".

With The Walking Dead coming to a close, fans are now looking to the future, searching for where their favourite characters will next pop up across the wealth of spin-offs.

This replaces the previously announced trilogy of films centred on Rick Grimes, and according to Gurira it will be "something truly special". Colour us intrigued.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Rick and Michonne spin-off from The Walking Dead.

When will Rick and Michonne's Walking Dead spin-off air?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne in The Walking Dead AMC

When the series was first announced it was revealed that it would debut in 2023 - however, beyond that we have very little sense of when the show will air.

It is reportedly set to start filming in January 2023, so we certainly wouldn't expect it until the tail end of next year. We'll keep this page updated once we have more information.

We also can't be certain yet where the show will debut in the UK. The Walking Dead franchise airs across varied platforms in the UK, with the original show available on Disney Plus, The Walking Dead: World Beyond streaming on Prime Video and Fear The Walking Dead available on both Prime Video and AMC on BT TV.

What will the Rick and Michonne Walking Dead spin-off be about?

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in The Walking Dead AMC

The official synopsis for the series states that it presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world", while teasing that "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living".

It continues: "Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The six-episode series was originally set to be a trilogy of films focussing on Rick - however, the project was subsequently re-worked with Gurira coming on board and it becoming a mini-series.

Rick and Michonne cast - who will star in the Walking Dead spin-off?

Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The cast for the series has yet to be announced, meaning we currently only know the two central stars who will be appearing - Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.

Lincoln previously said of appearing in the project, which he is also executive producing: "This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family.

"I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe."

Meanwhile Gurira, who will be a co-creator on the series, said: "Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again."

Is there a trailer for the Rick and Michonne spin-off?

There isn't a trailer available for the Rick and Michonne Walking Dead spin-off just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when any new footage becomes available.

The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne spin-off will air in 2023, while The Walking Dead is available to watch now on Star on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

