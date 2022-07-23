The spin-off, which is currently untitled, was announced by Lincoln and Gurira in a surprise appearance on-stage at the Walking Dead panel, and replaces a previously announced trilogy of films focused on Rick Grimes .

AMC's The Walking Dead brought big news to this year's San Diego Comic-Con , announcing that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will be reprising their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne Hawthorne for a new miniseries.

The series will debut in 2023 and AMC has said that it will "begin with six episodes", suggesting there could be the opportunity for more down the line.

Lincoln said of the series, on which he and Gurira are executive producers: "This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family."

He continued: "I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe."

The official synopsis for the series states that it presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world", while teasing that "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living".

It continues: "Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Scott M Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe and showrunner on the original series for seasons 4-8, will serve as showrunner on the new series.

Gurira said: "Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again."

Lincoln left The Walking Dead in season 9, with Rick last seen being flown away in a helicopter. Gurira left in season 10, with Michonne going off to look for Rick after finding out he may still be alive.

