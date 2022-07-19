Superhero, sci-fi and fantasy fans in particular can expect big things, as Marvel, DC, Lord of the Rings and more bring special footage, announcements and surprise guests to the Con.

TV and film fans have an exciting weekend coming up, as San Diego Comic-Con returns after two years off and brings with it some major panels from across different fandoms.

There are so many different panels this weekend it could get overwhelming knowing which ones to follow, so we've selected some of the biggest and best which should be dropping some serious surprises this weekend.

Read on for some of the biggest and best panels set to take place at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The biggest and best panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Marvel Studios (Sunday 24th July, 01:00am-02:00am BST)

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige will provide an inside look at the MCU, with a panel featuring special guests and almost certainly some new footage.

Feige has previously teased that the team are "excited to go and talk about the future" now that "almost everything we discussed three years ago has now been released", so get ready for big things from this one.

Warner Bros Theatrical (Saturday 23rd July, 6:00pm-7:15pm BST)

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam DC Films

Warner Bros Pictures returns to Comic-Con to present details of upcoming films, including DC movies Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

There are almost certain to be more surprises, and with Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi already confirmed to be in attendance, expect more surprise faces to make appearances throughout the panel.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Friday 22nd July, 6:30pm-8:00pm BST)

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, will have a panel at this year's Con, which will include showrunners J D Payne and Patrick McKay and executive producer Lindsey Weber talking about the show.

It's also already been confirmed that a huge raft of cast members will be in attendance, including Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete and Owain Arthur.

House of the Dragon (Saturday 23rd July, 7:30pm-8:30pm BST)

Olivia Cooke in House of the Dragon SEAC

With the Game of Thrones prequel set to premiere next month, expect some final teases from this upcoming panel for which we already know the line-up.

It is set to include co-creator/executive producer George R R Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, as well as stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey.

The Walking Dead (Friday 22nd July, 8:30pm-10:30pm BST)

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Jace Downs/AMC

Panels will be held for both new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead and the original The Walking Dead series back to back, with cast and creatives giving details for both shows.

As The Walking Dead heads into the final episodes of its last ever season, look out for some big announcements about how things will finally wrap up.

Star Trek Universe (Saturday 23rd July, 8:45pm-10:15pm BST)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Paramount

Back to back conversations with the cast and creatives of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will take place at this year's Comic-Con, in a panel called Star Trek Universe.

Expect some new footage, surprise appearances and big announcements.

The Sandman (Saturday 23rd July, 10:30pm-11:30pm BST)

Tom Sturridge in Netflix's The Sandman Netflix

This panel for Netflix's upcoming series The Sandman will feature a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with the stars and producers of the show.

Expect them to talk about bringing the DC Comics series to life and what fans can expect in this new adaptation of the character.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs from 21st July to 24th July 2022. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

