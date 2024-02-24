The pair must find their way back to each other – but there's no guessing the terror they'll face along the way.

If you want to know how to watch the series, keep reading!

Will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live come to the UK?

As of yet, there's no information on a UK channel or streamer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Actually, since the last season of Fear The Walking Dead, no UK channels have picked up the spin-offs, meaning Dead City, Daryl Dixon and now The Ones Who Live are not available to UK audiences.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. AMC

We'll keep this page updated as and when that changes.

In the past, UK audiences were able to watch The Walking Dead though BT TV, but that is unfortunately no longer the case.

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

In the US, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is available to watch on AMC, with streaming available on AMC+.

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis - The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live release schedule

For those lucky enough to be able to watch the show, new episodes are expected on the following dates:

Episode 1 - Years - 25th February

Episode 2 - Gone - 3rd March

Episode 3 - Bye - 10th March

Episode 4 - What We - 17th March

Episode 5 - Become - 24th March

Episode 6 - TBC - 31st March

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Yes! You can check out all the action in the trailer below:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live begins on 25th February. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

