One of the most highly anticipated spin-offs of the bunch is The Walking Dead: Dead City , which is set to pick up with fan-favourite characters Maggie and Negan following the end of the original show.

Following the end of the original The Walking Dead series, the brand has continued to grow into a rapidly expanding franchise , with spin-offs galore both here and on the way.

The series is now set to start airing in the US, but how can fans in the UK feast their eyes on the episodes and catch up with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan's characters?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City will start airing in the US on AMC this Sunday, 18th June. However, unfortunately for UK fans, it seems like we may have a little longer to wait this side of the pond.

That's because no official release date, or in fact a broadcaster, has been set for the show in the UK. The Walking Dead previously streamed episodes on Disney Plus, but The Walking Dead: World Beyond streamed instead on Prime Video and Fear The Walking Dead is available on both Prime Video and AMC on BT TV.

This means it's difficult to tell just where the series will lands when it does eventually arrive here. However, we will keep this page updated once a release date and platform has been announced for The Walking Dead: Dead City to air in the UK.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?

There is! You can watch the full-length trailer for the series right here now.

The Walking Dead: Dead City release schedule

The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC

The six-part series will be released each Sunday in the US, with episodes airing on AMC.

The episode release schedule for The Walking Dead: Dead City in the US is as follows:

Episode 1 - Old Acquaintances - 18th June 2023

Episode 2 - Who's There? - 25th June 2023

Episode 3 - People are a Resource - 2nd July 2023

Episode 4 - Everybody Wins a Prize - 9th July 2023

Episode 5 - Stories We Tell Ourselves - 16th July 2023

Episode 6 - Doma Smo - 23rd July 2023

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City about?

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC

The official synopsis for The Walking Dead: Dead City says that the series follows Megan and Negan as they travel "into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland".

The synopsis continues: "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut in 2023, while The Walking Dead is available to watch now on Star on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and features.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.