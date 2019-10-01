"To send a character off the show, and [decide] how we wanted to do that... I know Angela [Kang, showrunner] and the writers spent a lot of time discussing it in the build-up to this season," Huth said. "It is tricky. It's a very difficult thing to do."

She continued: "I think it's going to be great – I think it will ultimately be very satisfying and also raise a whole bunch of other questions... y'know, for the show to be here 10 years in is incredible all by itself. When we started in season one, absolutely none of us thought we'd be here 10 years later! It's so uncommon and we're so grateful that we still get to tell this story.

"Part of the gift and the challenge of being on the air so long is you have to start figuring out new ways to tell stories and how to introduce characters and how to lose characters... I think Angela has done a phenomenal job this year of addressing all those problems."

Set several months after a number of the survivors were massacred during the community’s fair, new episodes of The Walking Dead will see the various communities unite to end the common threat posed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead season ten will premiere on Monday 7th October at 9pm on FOX in the UK.