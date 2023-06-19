In a shock mid-season twist, Lennie James has left Fear the Walking Dead , after first appearing in the original The Walking Dead series and going on to star in the spin-off from season 4.

In the sixth episode, James's character Morgan Jones said goodbye to new leader of PADRE, Madison, and left a message for Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes, revealing that he's coming to find him.

In the message, Morgan said: "This message is for Rick Grimes. It's Morgan Jones. Man, I'm gonna come and look for you, whether you're at Alexandria or not. I will leave this message every morning at dawn, and I'll leave the walkie on for a few minutes after. Who knows? Maybe you might even be listening."

Speaking with ComicBook after the episode aired, James was asked whether fans will see Morgan in the second half of the show's final season, to which he confirmed: "You will not."

Lennie James as Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead. Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Asked why Morgan was written out of the story at this point in the season, James said: "I think it's just the way the story panned out for the final season.

"I think it was to do with timings, when was best for the story [showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg] wanted to tell in the final season and in a way, to dedicate a chunk of the first six episodes to Morgan's story and then continue as they mean to go on."

Of course, it's notable that not only is Morgan not dead, but he is left searching for Rick Grimes, who will be re-appearing in The Walking Dead universe in his own spin-off, alongside Danai Gurira's Michonne.

Asked whether he will be appearing in that show, James told ComicBook: "In all honesty, every and anything is possible. And I know it's something that a certain percentage of our fans would like. I would show up to work with Andy again any time.

"But as anybody who knows me knows, I'm fiercely protective of Morgan's story. And as far as I'm concerned, at this particular moment in time, this is the end of the road for Morgan. You'll only see him again if a story comes up within the universe that is just too good to say no to."

