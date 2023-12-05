The former will air at 8:15pm Christmas Day, and spells an 'awkward' Christmas for newlyweds Trixie and Matthew. Ralf Little will return to Death in Paradise on Boxing Day, with the special airing at 9pm.

Before that, however, there will be a Beyond Paradise special on Christmas Eve, also at 9pm, in what could mark the beginning of a festive tradition for the spin-off series.

Ncuti Gatwa's long-awaited Doctor Who debut will take place this season. The Sex Education star will don the sonic screwdriver on Christmas Day at 5:55pm.

He'll be joined by new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), with the pair ushering in a new era for the sci-fi following Russell T Davies's return as showrunner.

Much to the delight of Ghosts fans, the Button House gang will be back for a final Christmas special despite the regular series coming to an end with the fifth season, with the episode airing at 7:45pm on Christmas Day.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Meanwhile, big new dramas airing this year include Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy, which will air at 9pm on Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th December.

For soap fans, it's the big one – we now officially know when the mystery of the six will be unveiled, with EastEnders showing at 9:45pm on Christmas Day.

For those looking for lighter fare, Julia Donaldson's Tabby McTat will air at 2:35pm on Christmas Day, while there are plenty of comedy specials to enjoy, too, including Not Going Out at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

On the entertainment front, fans can expect the Strictly Come Dancing special to air at 4:40pm on Christmas Day, Blankety Blank to arrive at 9pm on Saturday 23rd December and The Wheel to show at 6:50pm, also on Christmas Day.

Of course, there is also The King's Speech airing on Christmas Day as usual, with King Charles making his second yuletide address at 3pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

And, if you're looking for films over the festive period, look no further – Paddington will arrive on Saturday 23rd at 6:45pm, followed by The Sound of Music on Christmas Eve at 2:50pm and Toy Story 4 at 3:10pm on Christmas Day.

There's also plenty to watch on BBC Two. Mark Gatiss's A Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No. 249 will air on Christmas Eve at 10pm, and stars Kit Harington as Abercrombie Smith, while Caroline Aherne will be remembered on Christmas Day in both Ricky Tomlinson Remembers... at 9pm and in new documentary Caroline Aherne: Comedy Queen.

Get your thinking caps on for the University Challenge Christmas specials, as well, airing every evening from Boxing Day to Friday 29th December at 8:30pm.

You can also join in for Jools' Annual Hootenanny at 11:30pm on New Year's Day.

Elsewhere, the other major broadcasters have plenty going on this festive season, with ITV's Christmas schedule packed with seasonal gems, including a Vera special and a festive edition of The Masked Singer.

With all this and more to look forward to, fans can mark their calendars now for some very merry Christmas viewing.

