However, the BBC revealed at the last moment that there would indeed be another festive episode this year, which will serve as the true send-off for this juggernaut sitcom.

Details on the episode remain scarce at the time of writing, but we'll keep an ear to the ground in the weeks ahead for any gossip about the much-anticipated event.

For now, here's what we know about the Ghosts 2023 Christmas special.

The cast of Ghosts. BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi

Ghosts has been a highlight of the festive schedule for the last three years, airing its initial two specials on 23rd December, before being bumped up to a prime Christmas Day slot in 2022.

Given the enormous popularity of the show and the momentous nature of this particular episode, we'd expect Ghosts to return to that coveted position in the calendar for a second time.

However, we won't know for certain until nearer the time when the BBC confirms its plans. Don't worry: that bumper-sized Radio Times will be in your hands before you know it.

Is the Ghosts 2023 Christmas special the final episode?

Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Yes – and we really mean it this time (maybe).

Ghosts is confirmed to be ending with its fifth season, which we weren't initially told included another Christmas special – but we're not complaining!

The writers behind the hit series have explained why they're wrapping things up, while they've also spoken about the possibility of returning to Button House for a reunion sometime in the future.

Co-creator and star Mathew Baynton saw one potential issue with that idea.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: "The thing about the show, and it's probably a good thing in that it stopped us from being tempted to do it forever and ever, is that the ghosts can't age. And some of us were already pushing it, playing the age.

"I'm talking about myself. There's a few of us that could, in theory, grow into their roles for a while... For me, the gulf between my age and Thomas's is ever-widening."

He added: "I mean, in theory, we could do a special in ten years but I think some CGI would be needed. You’ll have to deep fake my old face onto my actual one."

Earlier this year, co-star Kiell Smith-Bynoe told RadioTimes.com the last episode of Ghosts as "very final" – it now appears he was referring to this Christmas special, which had not been announced at the time of our Big RT Interview with him.

Ghosts 2023 Christmas special cast

Lolly Adefope, Jim Howick, Ben Willbond, Simon Farnaby, Mathew Baynton and Martha Howe-Douglas in Ghosts.

The current Ghosts cast are all expected to return one last time for this festive outing.

Not that they need any introduction, but the roster includes co-creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond.

The series also stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Alison and Mike, the long-suffering owners of Button House, with Lolly Adefope as deceased Georgian noble Kitty.

The previous Christmas specials have also enlisted the talents of various guest stars so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect some other faces in the mix, although we don't know who those will be just yet.

Is there a trailer for the Ghosts 2023 Christmas special?

Not yet! But we'll update this page when new footage arrives.

