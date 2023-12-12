Ghosts co-creator Laurence Rickard had previously teased it would also feature the return of a previous character, which is now confirmed to be Mike's mother, Betty (Sutara Gayle), who debuted in 2020's festive special.

You can be reunited with the Coopers and their unruly supernatural tenants in the trailer below. Watch now:

The Ghosts Christmas 2023 special trailer will be aired on television tonight as the big day nears.

As well as teasing the final chapter in this much-loved sitcom, the promo is also noteworthy for revealing the name of Mike and Alison's baby – who is introduced as Mia.

No doubt fans will be going through the fast-paced scenes in this teaser with a fine-tooth comb as they attempt to decode what will happen in the finale, with plenty of the usual antics on display.

Here's the official synopsis for the episode: "Christmas is just around the corner and Mike’s mum, Betty, is staying.

"Although she is just trying to be helpful, Mike and Alison soon lose patience with her interfering ways. There’s no easy way to ask her to go home, so the couple (and the ghosts) struggle on, with Button House feeling fuller than ever.

"Now a Christmas convert, Robin is missing that all important 'Christmassy' feeling, so the gang share their secrets to getting into the festive spirit.

"But when even more decorations and merry music don’t do the trick, the ghosts wonder if Robin will be able to capture that Christmas magic again."

If you need a refresher on what came before, check out our full recap of the Ghosts season 5 ending.

Ghosts returns to BBC One and iPlayer at 7:45pm on Christmas Day. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

