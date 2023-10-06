Nevertheless, this season finale has some high-stakes moments as a shocking secret is revealed, which reframes everything Alison thought she knew about her eccentric life.

If you want to know exactly what happens in the Ghosts season 5 ending, read on for our spoiler-filled breakdown.

*Warning: contains full spoilers for Ghosts season 5*

Ghosts season 5 ending explained: What is Julian's dark secret?

Simon Farnaby plays Julian in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Ghosts season 5 opened with Alison and Mike learning they have a baby on the way, which placed added pressure on them to find a way of making money from their dilapidated countryside manor house.

One option they had been considering was turning their acres of green space into a golf course, but the would-be investors in that plan present them with a counter offer.

They float the possibility of buying the entirety of the grounds – house included – with the intention of turning it into a luxury resort. Funds from such a purchase would be an easy fix to the couple's financial woes.

However, Alison has become rather fond of her paranormal pals over the past few years, and the thought of leaving them brings much sadness. That is, until a shocking secret comes to light.

Alison finally learns that the near-death experience which gave her the ability to see ghosts was not the accident she assumed it to be, but rather Julian (Simon Farnaby) had pushed her from the high storey window from which she fell.

Alison in Ghosts.

Viewers may have forgotten this important detail, given that it occurred way back in season 1 episode 1, but it caused quite a stir at the time – prompting Thomas (Mathew Baynton) to bellow his fan favourite insult "damn your eyes" for the first time.

The shocking crime, which was committed in an effort to drive the newly relocated Alison and Mike from Button House, hasn't been brought up since as the ghosts ended up taking an unexpected liking to the homeowners.

So much so that when they consider selling up, they begin a charm offensive in an effort to convince them to stay, which prompts them to reflect on how far they've come.

"It only seems like yesterday that they arrived here and we couldn't wait to get them out," says The Captain.

Thomas responds: "Julian even pushed Alison out of the window!"

They don't realise that, at that moment, Alison had walked into the room behind them – and her entire outlook on life at Button House was shattered.

Do Alison and Mike leave Button House in Ghosts season 5?

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe star in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

After learning about the dark secret that the ghosts all kept under wraps, Alison becomes intent on accepting the offer of the property developers and moving away from Button House for good.

The ghosts struggle to convince Julian to apologise, with his lifetime spent as a corrupt politician making him too proud to take accountability for his actions.

Ultimately, they force him into stepping up, with the ghosts arriving in the kitchen just as Alison and Mike are about to accept the life-changing offer. She gives them one minute to make their case.

"I'm not sorry," begins Julian. "In fact, I'm glad. I'm glad I did what I did because were it not for that, you would never have met us and our lives would be poorer for it.

"I'm not proud of my actions, Alison. Of course I'm not. But I can't pretend to regret them when they brought with them this magic, this gift, that we could have waited a lifetime for – a thousand lifetimes!"

Fighting back tears, he adds: "I'm glad you found us, Alison. And I think, if you're honest with yourself, you're glad that we found you. But you do as you must. We won't stand in your way."

The speech is enough to change Alison's mind. She concludes that the ghosts are "awful", but they're "family". Mike concurs that he loves his life at Button House and has no desire to leave it behind.

As we leave the residents of the crumbling manor, they're crowded around the television and discussing names for the imminent new arrival.

All seems well ahead of the Christmas special – which is sure to be emotional as the true series finale. We're still not ready!

