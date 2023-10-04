Announcing the exciting news, the Ghosts team posted on social media: "The final series of Ghosts starts on Friday... but there might be one last present under the Christmas tree this year #BBCGhosts."

This episode will mark the fourth Christmas special from the comedy series, with last year's special proving extremely popular, securing 5.9 million viewers - making it the biggest comedy of the year.

It was announced back in March of this year that Ghosts would end after its fifth season. The announcement was made after filming was completed.

In a statement from Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, the creators said: "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

"We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year.

"We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

"But most of all we'd like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben."

The final series will see Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) "contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts' (after) lives".

You can watch the trailer for the final season below.

Ghosts season 5 launches on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

