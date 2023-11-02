Other residents of the sleepy village are keen to brush off the recent deaths as mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton is confident of foul play – and it isn't long until she too is killed, leaving Fitzwilliam to solve the mystery.

You can expect him to interrogate multiple suspects across the two-parter, with Ghosts star Mathew Baynton and Guilt's Mark Bonnar playing Dr Thomas and Reverend Humbleby respectively (see above).

Below, we get a look at Jonsson's Fitzwilliam looking smart in a tuxedo as he examines the enigmatic group around him, any one of whom could be hiding a dark secret.

David Jonsson in Murder Is Easy. BBC

The cast of Murder Is Easy also includes former Shetland star and recent Who is Erin Carter? baddie Douglas Henshall as Major Horton, seen below walking two muscly bulldogs.

Douglas Henshall in Murder Is Easy. BBC

Another preview image takes us inside the fateful first meeting between Fitzwilliam and Miss Pinkerton, who is sadly not long for this world – but who is responsible for her death?

Penelope Wilton and David Jonsson in Murder Is Easy. BBC

Tolkien fans will recognise Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in Prime Video's epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is currently preparing a second season.

Here, she slips into a decidedly different role as Bridget, the glamorous fiancé of Lord Whitfield (played by Tom Riley of short-lived fantasy drama The Nevers).

Morfydd Clark and Tom Riley in Murder Is Easy. BBC

Rounding out this selection of images is one more glimpse at series lead Jonsson as would-be crime solver Fitzwilliam, who can be seen sporting a fedora – a popular style for the time period.

David Jonsson in Murder Is Easy. BBC

Not pictured are fellow Murder Is Easy stars Nimra Bucha (Ms Marvel), Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers), Tamzin Outhwaite (The Tower), Jon Pointing (Big Boys) and Phoebe Licorish (who is making her screen debut).

Behind the camera, the series comes from screenwriter Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and is directed by Meenu Gaur (World on Fire), with filming having taken place in Scotland over the summer.

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

