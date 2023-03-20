The film tells the story of two single 20-somethings who bond over the course of one day after meeting in an art gallery toilet, and as well as including some memorable scenes and big-name cameos , it is also packed with a vast array of popular hits.

South London set romcom Rye Lane – which marks the feature debut of director Raine Allen-Miller – arrived in UK cinemas on Friday off the back of a wealth of rave reviews.

One such song is Salt-N-Pepa's hip-hop classic Shoop, which is sung by the two lead characters Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson) at a karaoke bar – and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the stars revealed they found this performance something of a challenge.

"We love talking about this bit because neither of us knew this song at all," Jonsson said. "We were like, this is way before our time, why are we singing Salt-N-Pepa? Give us some Skepta, give us some Giggs!

"And Raine, bless her... normally we can change stuff, we can find stuff – this was the one time she was like: 'It's Shoop.' And we did it, and we were like, 'Okay, fine.' And then, you know, cut to us being in Sundance and that scene playing, and everyone was like 'Here I go, here I go' literally singing the words!"

You can find a list of some of the other songs to appear on the Rye Lane soundtrack below.

Rye Lane soundtrack

Vossi Bop performed by Stormzy

Pulse X performed by Musical Mob

Gabriel performed by Roy Davis Jr

Blow You Away (Delilah) performed by Blue Lab Beats featuring Ghetto Boy

Memories performed by Namali Kwaten and David Mrakpor

Shoop performed by Salt-N-Pepa

Buggin’ Out performed by A Tribe Called Quest

Re-Rewind performed by Craig David

Sign Your Name performed by Sananda Maitreya

If You’re Not the One performed by Daniel Bedingfield

The Rose performed by Bette Midler

