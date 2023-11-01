In the clip, Mrs Hall is busy sorting the kitchen when Helen says her hair looks nice, before Mrs Hall mentions she is off to see Gerald for dinner.

"Has he invited you to his house before?," asks Helen with a smirk, to which Mrs Hall responds: "Not properly. Why are you smiling like that? It's just tea, nothing more. I don't think."

It seems Gerald and Mrs Hall's relationship is going well, with the cook having prepared a trifle to take round.

The new episode of All Creatures Great and Small, titled Papers, airs tomorrow (Thursday 2nd November), and with the war getting closer, the characters are facing dilemmas.

As per the synopsis: "The War is getting closer, James is about to embark on a new journey. He desperately wants things in order and Carmody trained up to support Siegfried.

"James is frustrated at Carmody’s inability to drive and keeps missing opportunities to spend precious time with Helen. His grand plans are derailed when an injured cat is brought into the practice. The vets have little hope for the cat, but he might be just what they all need.

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

"Carmody and Pumphrey clash as he can’t see her dogs the way she does. An unexpected offer might bring the two together and get Carmody ready to step into new responsibilities.

"A dinner with Gerald leaves Mrs Hall with a dilemma but watching James and Helen brace for their future gives her a new perspective on her own."

Speaking to Channel 5 about what fans of the series can expect from Mrs Hall's relationship with Gerald, actress Anna Madeley said: "I think it's not clear exactly what their relationship is, but that's fine. And I think they just get along really well and have a lovely time with one another.

"They're a little ray of sunshine in each other's lives. They’re in a very happy place and they share values. I think after all the excitement of the previous Christmas, it's lovely that he's stayed and hasn't moved away, and especially at that time when everything is a little uncertain it's lovely to have a friend there who's stayed around."

So, will it be plain-sailing for the pair? Well, we'll just have to wait and see, but it does seem as though change is certainly afoot in other parts of the drama.

Last week's episode saw James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen discussing future baby names, while the episodes so far have also welcomed new arrival Richard Carmody, played by James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses, Pennyworth).

We'll just have to keep watching to see what else continues in Skeldale House before the anticipated Christmas special that is set to air later this year.

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 continues at 9pm on Thursday 2nd November on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

