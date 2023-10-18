In the clip, Richard knocks on the door which James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) quickly answers, clearly in the midst of something.

Richard apologises for getting somewhat lost in the Yorkshire Dales but James doesn't stop, quickly ushering him in and taking his suitcase.

Once inside, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) looks on confused as James places Richard's belongings in the hallway of Skeldale House, but the pair have no chance to chat as Richard quickly goes into his office.

There, Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) awaits and James introduces her to Richard but no sooner have they been introduced, they hear an odd noise coming from her dog.

"Well, this is all proving rather cosy, isn't it?" Mrs Pumphrey says. Has the new student bitten off more than he can handle?

The new episode of All Creatures Great and Small airs tomorrow (Thursday 19th October) and according to the synopsis for the episode, it will also be our first introduction to not just Richard, but also to Cedric, Mrs Pumphrey's new dog that has an issue that needs taking care of immediately.

As per the synopsis: "Busy and exhausted from lambing, James and Helen can’t get any time together. James thinks he’s found a solution as he’s hired a new trainee vet, Richard Carmody, but things don’t quite work out as he expects.

"Mrs Pumphrey also has a new canine member of her household, Cedric, who has an antisocial problem that she needs addressed urgently. Tensions come to a head at Mrs Pumphrey’s Community Tea Party, and Mrs Hall takes a big step forward in her relationship with Gerald.

"Beloved horse, Teasel, needs expert help from the Skeldale House vets and Helen realises that life happens while you’re busy making plans."

Richard is, of course, coming to help out at Skeldale House, particularly because things have gotten even busier for James after the departure of Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse).

Tristan was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in the emotional Christmas special last year so won't be making an appearance in season 4.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com exclusively about Tristan's absence this season, Nicholas Ralph said of his character James: "He really misses him, and practically they feel the strain as well because James is having to do a lot more of the things that Justin would normally help.

"And that leads him to this idea of getting in a new vet, an intern to come in and help them out. So James gets in Richard Carmody, another character from the books."

He added: "The character James misses Tris, but also we missed Cal on set and hanging out. He's a wonderful, wonderful actor."

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 continues at 9pm on Thursday 19th October on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

