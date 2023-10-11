In the clip, Siegfried appears smitten with Miss Harbottle, who he forgot he had invited to visit Skeldale House after they met at a dance.

Miss Harbottle remarks that Siegfried needs someone to take over his "administrative burden", leaving him "free to concentrate" on his veterinary work. Harbottle had previously told Siegfried that bringing order to chaos was her "speciality".

You can watch the full preview clip right here:

Helen star Rachel Shenton previously told RadioTimes.com: "Miss Harbottle’s arrival is one that ruffles feathers really early on".

She explained: "Siegfried meets her at a dance and brings her back unannounced, so nobody knows who she is and it’s a real shock to everybody. And then we're told that she's coming in to restore order and how they manage things.

"And at first, I think people think that it’s a good idea, and then very quickly we all realise that we kind of like the obscurities of the way that we run it. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. But even though she brings friction, she also manages to unite them as well, which is really interesting."

Of working with McIntosh, Shenton said that she is "such a brilliant actress and it's a really fun character, so everybody's in for a treat with that."

