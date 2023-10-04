As the series is set in 1940, England is in a particular dire situation as World War II has been ongoing for a year.

Ahead of the series premiere, RadioTimes.com caught up with Nicholas Ralph, who stars as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small, who revealed his character is feeling particularly "broody" this season.

Talking about James and Helen's relationship in season 4, Ralph said: "Speaking for James, he's always got this battle of heart and mind and we start off this season as newlyweds getting on very well. And we know at this time in history, people didn't wait around before starting a family, so he's definitely feeling broody."

He notes that viewers will begin to see a "conflict throughout the series" due to social aspect of what is happening: "James has signed up, so that plays another part. We'll see that sort of conflict throughout the series."

‌Rachel Shenton, who stars as Helen Herriot in the drama, revealed that viewers see the "union" between her character and James "deepen" in season 4.

She told RadioTimes.com: "We are at this point, it's 1940, and so there is an actual trajectory of a relationship and a marriage at that time, that you had children quite quickly. That's what people did. But they also can't ignore the fact that James has signed up and could get called up at any time."

The actress said viewers will see an "interesting debate" happen between the two characters throughout season 4.

"I think it's fair to say that most of the time, which is what I love about James and Helen so much, is that they are on the same page. And even if they veer off that, they find their way back, I think that's what makes the two of them such a special union," she added.

