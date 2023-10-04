Season 4 returns to the Yorkshire Dales and picks up in the springtime of 1940 with change on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House. In the fourth season, James and Helen are now happily married and wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

Meanwhile, Tristan's absence is felt by all, and even more so by Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself together. Mrs Hall and Helen's friendship blossoms as they look into the future and a new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house.

In an exclusive teaser for the season premiere, viewers see James going to meet the young Wesley Binks (Billy Hickey), as he thinks his dog potentially has distemper – but Wesley doesn't taken too kindly to James trying to help him.

In the clip, Wesley tells James he isn't good as he thinks he is at playing football. James notices Wesley's dog, Duke, in the corner and tells the boy Duke has photophobia.

"You see how he is flinching in the light? It's called photophobia, it's one of the signs. You must've noticed the puss in his eye."

As James pleads with Wesley to help Duke, the boy responds: "Who do you think you are? Telling me how to treat my own dog."

The full synopsis for episode 1 reads: "It is Easter 1940 and, without Tristan, Skeldale House is busier than ever. The war hasn't come to much and James and Helen dream about the future, hoping that James won't be called up.

"A chance encounter with young lad, Wesley Binks, leaves James worrying if his dog, Duke, is being mistreated. James wants to 'put the animal first' regardless of the consequences.

"Meanwhile Siegfried, who is missing Tristan, is repeatedly called out by experienced farmer, Clifford Slavens, and must learn that everyone needs support during hard times.

"When Mrs Hall takes a leap of faith, Siegfried offers his support."

All Creatures Great and Small starts on Thursday 5th October at 9pm on Channel 5. It is also available on My5.

