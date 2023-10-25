In the clip, James and Helen James suggests "Hamish" much to his wife's dismay.

"You can choose and it doesn't have to be Scottish," James says to reassure his way.

James says they will "have to start telling people" that they are expecting "soon", but Helen isn't sure about doing that just yet.

"Soon, but not yet. I like things as they are, except the queasy part," she tells James as she gets out of bed.

The new episode, titled By The Book, of All Creatures Great and Small airs tomorrow (Thursday 26th October) and the happy couple seem to be getting up to a lot.

As per the synopsis: "James and Helen are keeping a secret. Following a visit to the Crabtree’s Farm, Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books. The new farmers have a worrying illness amongst their herd and James wants to help them in any way he can.

"Helen volunteers to join him, but helping the Crabtrees might have had a bigger impact on James and Helen than they anticipated. Helen rallies the community to help the newcomers whilst she waits for some personal news. Carmody meets Bernard the tortoise and tries to ‘treat the owner’ too by helping Ned Clough.

"Despite confiscating his textbooks, the whole household will come to realise the value of Carmody’s bookish ways. Mrs Hall receives an important letter and has to decide whether or not to share the news."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the new season's premiere, Nicholas Ralph, who stars as James Herriot, revealed his characters as feeling particularly "broody" this season, and now we know why!

Talking about James and Helen's relationship in season 4, Ralph said: "Speaking for James, he's always got this battle of heart and mind and we start off this season as newlyweds getting on very well.

"And we know at this time in history, people didn't wait around before starting a family, so he's definitely feeling broody."

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 continues at 9pm on Thursday 26th October on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

