Well, suffice to say that there's no need to worry about the series being off our screens for long, as ahead of season 2 premiering, season 3 was already confirmed to be in the works.

Filming for the new season has already kicked off, but what will the new episodes be about and who will return to the drama? Read on for everything you need to know about The Tower season 3.

Will there be a The Tower season 3?

Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw in The Tower 2: Death Message. ITV

There most certainly will be!

Earlier this August, the news of season 3 was confirmed by ITV, and the third run will be named The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane.

Once again, the series will be based on Kate London's novel, this time around on her third book of the same name - and will once more be adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24).

Speaking about the new season's commission, Harbinson said: "We’re delighted to be filming a third series of The Tower. Damien [Timmer, executive producer] and I are very grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for the early commission.

"Gallowstree Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline, with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles.

"Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heartbreaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet."

While we know that season 3 of The Tower is in the works, we don't have a release date confirmed for The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane just yet.

We do know, though, that filming for the third season is currently underway and will consist of four episodes.

If the second season's timeline is anything to go by, we're sure we can expect the third season of The Tower to land on our screens some time in summer 2024, but will keep this page updated with concrete details as and when we know them.

The Tower season 3 cast: Who will return?

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama in The Tower 2: Death Message. ITV

The third season will see the return of all the main faces in the cast, including Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of season 2, Harbinson also promised some further "brilliant actors", saying: "Daniel Adegboyega is joining us, as well as a young actor Lamar Waves, some brilliant new actors."

As for who Adegboyega (Last Knights) and Waves will be playing, we're not certain as of now - but we're sure they'll slot into the drama nicely.

The list of The Tower cast members that we'd expect to see return for season 3 is as follows:

Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama

Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw

Ella Smith as DC Elaine Lucas

Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar

Stuart McQuarrie as DCI Jim Fedden

Bobby Lockwood as DC Lee Coutts

Camilla Beeput as Julie Woodson

Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw

What will The Tower season 3 be about?

Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw in The Tower 2: Death Message. ITV

Well, we're set to get even grittier in season 3, as a lot of the storylines from season 2 continue on in the next instalment.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of season 2's release, we asked Whelan what could be in store for the main characters seeing as their storylines only amplify at the end of season 2.

She said: "Well, I think you could possibly hope to see all of those things [come to] fruit further. The seeds are planted for a good reason in season 2 and [we're] always very lucky to continue growing those stories.

"As for Sarah, perhaps her romantic life is explored further and how that plays out against her police work and how she tries to find a work-life balance.

"As Patrick is incredible at doing, he weaves all of our storylines together so that there’s quite the denouement in episode 4. I don’t want to say 'more of the same', but a very considered and brilliant continuation of the seeds we’d planted in season 2 and lots of twists and turns."

While romance could finally be on the cards for Sarah, what else can we expect of the season?

Well, talking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Harbinson said of season 3: "There is a wonderful dark gangster storyline, if you like, with Jimmy and Emmett.

"Sarah and Lizzie have heartbreaking storylines and the whole business of Farah Mehenni’s phone, the tower, the reason I called it The Tower – what happened there does reverberate right the way through every character’s life.

"A lot of these threads are beginning to come together, rather devastatingly. It’s a real thriller, season 3. It’s an exciting story – many, many good things. So we’re delighted. I think everyone will enjoy it."

Is there a trailer for The Tower season 3?

As season 3 has only just been announced recently, there's no trailer for season 3. But go ahead and watch the season 2 trailer below for a taste of the action to come.

The Tower 2: Death Message continues tonight on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on ITVX now.

