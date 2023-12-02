"So we don't just have snow this year, like I always say. It was dangerous snow, high drama where it really affects and endangers people, and affects the plot."

Trixie and Matthew are also navigating their first Christmas together as a married couple, which Helen George described as "awkward", adding: "They're trying to work out what they're going to do. Trixie doesn't really have any family apart from Nonnatus House, and of course he's a Chelsea boy, so does he really want to spend Christmas in Poplar?"

Olly Rix continued: "Despite what they might want it to be, they don't get the choice. They have this house guest [Trixie's brother Geoffrey], and they have all these obligations at Nonnatus House. He's just sort of screaming inside."

The cast of the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023. BBC/Neal Street Productions

This year's festive episode begins a couple of weeks before Christmas Day with "Apollo 8 poised to circle the moon".

But despite the excitement in the air, "Sister Monica Joan is convinced this could be her last Yuletide and decides she'll not live to see man walk on the moon", which prompts her friends to team up in an effort to boost her spirits.

Viewers will also be pleased to hear that "Nancy has recommitted to staying at Nonnatus House" after her future was in doubt last season, while Cyril is distracted by "a lost soul living alone in a dilapidated basement flat", and Nurse Crane attempts to make it back in time for Christmas after time away on a refresher course.

