Their journey has been far from plain-sailing, with the recent death of Matthew's father prompting Trixie to ask her fiancé if he wanted to postpone the wedding . But the big day is going ahead, albeit with further bumps in the road, including a missing Aylward tiara that Trixie desperately wanted to wear.

All eyes are on Trixie and Mathew in the Call the Midwife season 12 finale as the pair prepare to tie the knot .

As ever, a number of guest stars have been drafted in for the episode, with Trixie's brother Geoffrey descending upon Poplar to assist with the last minute preparations – of which there are plenty.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the wedding, Trixie star Helen George said: "She wants to plan the perfect day, for him [Matthew] as well. She wants it to be perfect, and there are a lot of pressure because he has been married before. And the family that he's part of as well, I think she feels that pressure."

She went on to say that the ceremony is "beautifully filmed", adding: "It is a really gorgeous and opulent and incredibly romantic and beautiful wedding. But I think what's interesting is beyond that, and where they go next."

Street Productions/Olly Courtney

Trixie's brother Geoffrey is played by Christopher Harper, who many viewers will recognise from an ITV soap.

What else has Christopher Harper appeared in?

You might have watched Christopher Harper from Coronation Street. He played Nathan Curtis, a nefarious man who used a tanning salon as a front for his sex trafficking ring.

He targeted Bethany Platt and groomed her before drumming up a plan to sell her to his associates in Belgium.

Nathan was eventually arrested and along with members of his gang, was found guilty of rape and conspiracy to commit rape.

Bethany, who began working in a lap dancing bar following her ordeal, left the soap after her relationship with Daniel Osbourne broke down.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Harper also appeared briefly in Holby City and Doctors, in which he played multiple characters.

All 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.