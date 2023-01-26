In the clip, provided to RadioTimes.com , Brigham tells Olly Rix's Matthew that their business needs to get out of the east end, saying that it will die and that the docks are "finished". When Matthew argues that the east end is its people rather than its buildings, Brigham says that Matthew has been "half way to socialist ever since you did your national service".

Sunday's new episode of Call the Midwife is set to introduce us to Matthew's father, Sir Brigham Aylward, played by Michael Cochrane - and based on a first-look clip it certainly doesn't seem like they're on the best of terms.

Matthew tells his father that the economy in the area is complex, and they should be investing and expanding rather than getting out, in order to create employment and apprenticeship opportunities. His father says this is "idealistic bilge" and that Matthew has "never done a day's graft" in his life.

You can watch the full testy exchange in the clip here.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode tells us the following about this storyline: "When Matthew’s father, Sir Brigham, visits Poplar, relations between father and son are somewhat frosty at best. Matthew’s opinion of Poplar is markedly different from his father’s, as he has grown fond of the area and its residents over recent years.

"Matthew wants to invest more money in the borough, whereas Sir Brigham wants to sell up. With relations at an all-time low, Trixie (Helen George) is left to deliver Matthew some heartbreaking news."

Elsewhere in the episode, Nancy deals with a new father whose behaviour starts to raise concerns as it becomes increasingly erratic, and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) arrange a men’s health talk at the surgery to discuss male contraception and the vasectomy.

The 2022 Christmas special of Call the Midwife saw Matthew propose to Trixie, with their wedding set to take place later this season.

Meanwhile, this season has also seen the show tackle some weighty issues, including a domestic abuse storyline which has been called "powerful and emotional", as well as racial discrimination, examining the fallout from Enoch Powell's Rivers of Blood speech.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-12 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

